Gunna addresses Chloe Bailey dating rumors after courtside outing

“That was just like a date where you go to the game and catch a vibe," the rapper said.

Rapper Gunna has shot down speculation that he’s getting cozy with singer Chloe Bailey after the two were sighted together at an Atlanta Hawks game in October.

“We’re not dating,” he told Billboard while attending the American Music Awards in Los Angeles Sunday. “That was just like a date where you go to the game and catch a vibe. But she’s my friend.”

The pair sparked dating rumors after sitting courtside together a month after Gunna shared an Instagram photo of her performance at the MTV Video Music Awards along with the caption, “Have Mercy” and gushing, “its the (tongue emoji) for me,” he wrote of her sultry performance.

Several Bailey fans noted on Twitter at the time how protective they feel about her, with one person writing, “keep rappers away from her.”

Gunna confirmed on the AMAs red carpet that he and Bailey have hit up the studio together and teased that their fans will be seeing more of them together in the future.

“We went to the studio after and locked in. She’s very creative, she’s very talented and you will be seeing us more, for sure,” he said.

Gunna also revealed that they recorded two songs that Bailey “might want to use it for her album, or I might take it for my album,” he shared.

“We definitely got new music coming,” the hip-hop star added.

Bailey recently released her debut solo single “Have Mercy,” her first song without her sister Halle Bailey. She performed the hit track on the American Music Awards Sunday night. She later reflected on her AMAs performance on Twitter.

“It was all a dream! Had the best time at the AMAs performing from the Xfinity stage,” she wrote, adding, “GOD IS GOOD!!!! So grateful!!!”

Bailey said the song is “about me responding to everyone and almost really owning who I am and accepting myself and my body.” She added, “The person that I am on the song is where I’m trying to get mentally.”

Bailey recently stopped by The Tamron Hall Show and talked about her single and her career to date.

“Everything went by like a complete blur, and even just watching that is making me emotional almost because every moment, every single second that I prepared for led me up to that moment on the stage,” Bailey shared when Hall played a clip of her VMA performance. “I had so much passion and energy into that moment. I was overwhelmed, emotionally I was scared, but I’m just so happy with how it turned out.”

When Bailey hit the AMA’s red carpet on Nov. 21, she revealed to Access Hollywood that she was nervous ahead of her performance. “I just want to be used as a vessel and seen as a light and hopefully bring joy in people’s lives,” she said.

Bailey also admitted that she was “fangirling” over meeting Korean pop stars BTS.

This year’s AMAs saw many of the biggest names in the industry turn out and turn up, including host Cardi B and artists like Tyler the Creator, Silk Sonic, Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator taking to the stage with must-watch performances and speeches.

