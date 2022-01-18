NAACP Image Award nominees announced

'The Harder They Fall,' 'Insecure' and H.E.R. lead in nominations this year

The full list of NAACP Image Award nominees have officially been announced, with The Harder They Fall, Insecure and more nabbing major nominations.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards are set to air Saturday, Feb. 26 on BET. The two-hour live TV special will be hosted by Anthony Anderson, who is a seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner himself. On Tuesday, Kyla Pratt, Marcus Scribner and Tinashe announced the nominations via the NAACP Instagram channel.

Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, and Tracee Ellis Ross onstage at the 50th NAACP Image Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

This year’s nominees sees some major talent competition for big awards, many from the same projects. Acclaimed Netflix film The Harder They Fall racked up major nominations, with talent like Regina King and Danielle Deadwyler both earning recognition in the same category.

Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield and Delroy Lindo make up three of the five nominations for Best Supporting Actor, all from the same film.

Karen Boykin-Towns, Image Awards committee chairman, shared in a statement, “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their incredible work in film, television, music and more.”

While The Harder They Fall leads in the film category with 12 nominations, in the television arena, Issa Rae‘s Insecure seems to be going out on top. The show is also nominated for 12 awards, leading TV. H.E.R. leads the music category with 6 nominations.

Issa Rae attends the 49th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Jan. 15, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Check out the official nominations list for entertainer, motion picture, television and recording nominees below. Other categories, including writing, directing, and more, can be found here.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Jennifer Hudson

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Regina King

Tiffany Haddish

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Motion Picture

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu Original / New Slate Ventures / Lee Daniels Entertainment / Roth-Krischenbaum Films)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+ / A24)

Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song (Apple TV+)

Will Smith – King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu Original / New Slate Ventures / Lee Daniels Entertainment / Roth-Krischenbaum Films)

Halle Berry – Bruised (Netflix)

Jennifer Hudson – Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Tessa Thompson – Passing (Netflix)

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Algee Smith – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Delroy Lindo – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

LaKeith Stanfield – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Audra McDonald – Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Danielle Deadwyler – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Regina King – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

American Skin (Vertical Entertainment)

Bruised (Netflix)

CODA (Apple TV+)

Test Pattern (Kino Lorber)

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain (RedBird Entertainment)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

7 Prisoners (Netflix)

African America (Netflix)

Eyimofe (This is My Desire) (Janus Films)

Flee (Neon / Participant)

The Gravedigger’s Wife (Orange Studio)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Danny Boyd, Jr. – Bruised (Netflix)

Jalon Christian – A Journal For Jordan (Columbia Pictures)

Lonnie Chavis – The Water Man (RLJE Films)

Sheila Atim – Bruised (Netflix)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Coming 2 America (Paramount Releasing/Amazon Studios)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Encanto (Walt Disney Studios)

Luca (Walt Disney Studios)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Studios)

Sing 2 (Universal Pictures)

Vivo (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Andre Braugher – Spirit Untamed (Universal Pictures)

Awkwafina – Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Studios)

Brian Tyree Henry – Vivo (Netflix)

Eric André – Sing 2 (Universal Pictures)

Letitia Wright – Sing 2 (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

Aurinko in Adagio (Universal Pictures)

Blackout (Netflix)

The Ice Cream Stop (Walt Disney Studios)

These Final Hours (Universal Pictures)

When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon’ Ilanga) (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

Blush (Apple TV+)

Robin Robin (Netflix)

She Dreams at Sunrise (Tribeca Studios, Procter & Gamble)

Twenty Something (Pixar Animation Studios)

Us Again (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson – Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Searchlight Pictures, Onyx Collective, Hulu)

Jamila Wignot – Ailey (Neon)

Jeymes Samuel – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Liesl Tommy – Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Rebecca Hall – Passing (Netflix)

TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish (ABC)

Harlem (Amazon Studios)

Insecure (HBO)

Run the World (Starz)

The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC)

Cedric the Entertainer – The Neighborhood (CBS)

Don Cheadle – Black Monday (Showtime)

Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams – The Wonder Years (ABC)

Jay Ellis – Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Loretta Devine – Family Reunion (Netflix)

Regina Hall – Black Monday (Showtime)

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish (ABC)

Yvonne Orji – Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Deon Cole – Black-ish (ABC)

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kendrick Sampson – Insecure (HBO)

Laurence Fishburne – Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Amanda Seales – Insecure (HBO)

Jenifer Lewis – Black-ish (ABC)

Marsai Martin – Black-ish (ABC)

Natasha Rothwell – Insecure (HBO)

Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1 (FOX)

All American (The CW)

Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

Pose (FX Network)

Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter – Pose (FX Network)

Damson Idris – Snowfall (FX Network)

Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Sterling K. Brown – This is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (FOX)

Dawn-Lyen Gardner – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Octavia Spencer – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer (CBS)

Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alex R. Hibbert – The Chi (Showtime)

Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Daniel Ezra – All American (The CW)

Giancarlo Esposito – Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

Joe Morton – Our Kind of People (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alfre Woodard – SEE (Apple TV+)

Bianca Lawson – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Chandra Wilson – Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Mary J. Blige – Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Colin in Black & White – (Netflix)

Genius: Aretha – (National Geographic)

Love Life – (HBO Max)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia – (Lifetime)

The Underground Railroad – (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anthony Mackie – Solos (Amazon Studios)

Jaden Michael – Colin in Black & White (Netflix)

Kevin Hart – True Story (Netflix)

Wesley Snipes – True Story (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Betty Gabriel – Clickbait (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Jodie Turner-Smith – Anne Boleyn (AMC+)

Taraji P. Henson – Annie Live! (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Keith David – Black As Night (Amazon Studios)

Tituss Burgess – Annie Live! (NBC)

Will Catlett – True Story (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anika Noni Rose – Maid (Netflix)

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus (HBO)

Pauletta Washington – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Regina Hall – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Sheila Atim – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre (NBC)

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (NBC)

Soul of A Nation (ABC)

The Reidout (MSNBC)

Unsung (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Hart to Heart (Peacock)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

The Real (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Sweet Life: Los Angeles (HBO Max)

The Voice (NBC)

Wild ‘n Out (VH1)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

BET Awards 2021 (BET)

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 (Amazon Studios)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

Family Reunion (Netflix)

Karma’s World (Netflix)

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Alayah “Lay Lay” High – That Girl Lay Lay (Nickelodeon)

Celina Smith – Annie Live! (NBC)

Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams – The Wonder Years (ABC)

Eris Baker – This Is Us (NBC)

Miles Brown – Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Joy Reid – The Reidout (MSNBC)

Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez – Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins – The Real (Syndicated)

Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith – Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

LeBron James – The Shop: Uninterrupted (HBO)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Alfonso Ribeiro – America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

Amber Ruffin – The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Cedric The Entertainer – 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (CBS)

Iyanla Vanzant – Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Guest Performance

Alani “La La” Anthony – The Chi (Showtime)

Christina Elmore – Insecure (HBO)

Daniel Kaluuya – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Erika Alexander – Run the World (Starz)

Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Animated Series

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz (Kweli TV)

Super Sema (YouTube Originals)

We The People (Netflix)

Yasuke (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Angela Bassett – Malika: The Lion Queen (FOX)

Billy Porter – Fairfax (Amazon Studios)

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges – Karma’s World (Netflix)

Cree Summer – Rugrats (Nickelodeon)

Keke Palmer – Big Mouth (Netflix)

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama

Between the Scenes – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Dark Humor (Comedy Central / YouTube)

Della Mae (AspireTV)

The Disney Launchpad: Shorts Incubator (Disney+)

Two Sides: Unfaithful (Snapchat)

Outstanding Short Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

Life By The Horns (Snapchat)

Memory Builds The Monument (Fifth Ward CRC)

Widen the Screen: 8:46 Films (BET)

Through Our Eyes: Shelter (HBO Max)

Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day (Paramount+)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Angel Kristi Williams – Colin in Black & White (Netflix)

Cierra Glaude – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Deborah Riley Draper – The Legacy of Black Wall Street (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Halcyon Person – Karma’s World (Netflix)

Quyen Tran – Maid (Netflix)

RECORDING CATEGORIES

Outstanding New Artist

Cynthia Erivo – Ch. 1 Vs. 1 (Verve Records / UMG Recordings)

Jimmie Allen – Bettie James Gold Edition (BBR Music Group)

Saweetie – Best Friend feat. Doja Cat (ICY / Warner Records)

Tems – If Orange Was A Place (RCA Records / Since ’93)

Zoe Wees – Girls Like Us (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

Anthony Hamilton – Love Is The New Black (My Music Box LLC / BMG)

Drake – Way 2 Sexy (Republic Records)

Givēon – Heartbreak Anniversary (Epic Records)

J. Cole – The Off-Season (Dreamville / Roc Nation)

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name) (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)

Ari Lennox – Pressure (Dreamville / Interscope Records)

Beyonce´ – Be Alive (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

Chlöe – Have Mercy (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales (RCA Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Anthems & Glory – Todd Dulaney (MNRK Music Group)

Believe For It – CeCe Winans (Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media)

Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. – Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music (Life Room Label LLC / K Approved Enterprises. Inc.)

Overcomer – Tamela Mann (Tillymann Music Group)

Power – Jason McGee & The Choir (My Block, Inc.)

Outstanding International Song

“Essence” – Wizkid feat. Tems and Justin Bieber (RCA Records / Starboy / Sony Music International)

“Peru” – Fireboy DML (YBNL Nation / Empire)

“Somebody’s Son” – Tiwa Savage feat. Brandy (Motown)

“Touch It” – KiDi (Lynx Entertainment / MadeInENY / Empire)

“Understand” – Omah Lay (The KeyQaad / Sire Records)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Best Friend” – Saweetie feat. Doja Cat (ICY / Warner Records)

“Essence” – Wizkid feat. Tems (RCA Records / Starboy / Sony Music International)

“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe (Tobe Nwigwe, LLC)

“Have Mercy” – Chlöe (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic (Atlantic / Aftermath)

Outstanding Album

An Evening with Silk Sonic – Silk Sonic (Atlantic / Aftermath)

Back of My Mind – H.E.R. (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)

Certified Lover Boy – Drake (Republic Records)

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan (RCA Records)

When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time – Givēon (Epic Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Coming 2 America (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Eddie Murphy, Craig Brewer, Kevin Misher, Randy Spendlove, Jeff Harleston, Brittney Ramsdell (Def Jam Recordings)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Mark Isham and Craig Harris (WaterTower Music)

Respect (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Jason Michael Webb and Stephen Bray (Epic Records)

The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) – JAY-Z and Jeymes Samuel (Geneva Club / Roc Nation Records, LLC)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Music from the Motion Picture) – Salaam Remi, Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq, Warren “E” Felder, Downtown Trevor Brown (Warner Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“Believe For It” – CeCe Winans (Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media)

“Help Me” – Tamela Mann feat. The Fellas (Tillymann Music Group)

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” – H.E.R. and Tauren Wells (RCA Records / Sony Music)

“Overcome 2021” – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul / RCA Records )

“Time for Reparations” – Sounds of Blackness (Sounds of Blackness / Atomic K Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

Forever…Jaz – Jazmin Ghent (Independent Artist)

Love Languages – Nathan Mitchell (ENM Music Group)

Somewhere Different – Brandee Younger (Impulse! Records)

Sounds from the Ancestors – Kenny Garrett (Mack Avenue Music Group)

The Magic of Now – Orrin Evans (Smoke Sessions Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal

Dear Love – Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force (Empress Legacy Records)

Generations – The Baylor Project (Be A Light)

Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi (Listen Back Entertainment / BMG)

Let There Be Love – Freda Payne (Alain Franke Records)

SALSWING! – Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta (Rubén Blades Productions)

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“Damage” – H.E.R. (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)

“Be Alive” – Beyoncé (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

“Have Mercy” – Chlöe (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic (Atlantic / Aftermath)

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan (RCA Records)

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

“Best Friend” – Saweetie feat. Doja Cat (ICY / Warner Records)

“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe (Tobe Nwigwe, LLC)

“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow (Columbia Records)

“My Life” with 21 Savage and Morray – J. Cole (Dreamville / Roc Nation)

“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake (Republic Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Anthony Hamilton feat. Jennifer Hudson – “Superstar” (My Music Box LLC / BMG)

Chlöe x Halle – “Georgia On My Mind” (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me” (RCA Records)

Leela James feat. Anthony Hamilton – “Complicated (Remix)” (SheSangz Music, Inc. / BMG)

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open” (Atlantic / Aftermath)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Chris Brown feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk and Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)” (RCA Records)

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More” (RCA Records / Kemosabe Records)

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” (Republic Records)

H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown – “Come Through” (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)

Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe – “Fye Fye” (Tobe Nwigwe, LLC)

