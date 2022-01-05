2022 Golden Globes takes place on Sunday with no audience

The annual ceremony came under fire last year following numerous revelations regarding the lack of diversity in the HFPA as well as last year's nominees

The Golden Globe Awards are back and are set to reveal the 2022 winners this weekend. Ahead of the event, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has released specific details regarding the upcoming ceremony.

The winners of the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be revealed from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on Jan. 9, at 6 p.m. PT. Unlike most years, The Golden Globes will not air on TV or have any form of audience or nominees in attendance.

Per the official press release, the ceremony will “shine a light on the long-established philanthropy work of the HFPA, showcasing a range of grantees during the program.”

The stage is set for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Award nominations at The Beverly Hilton on December 13, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It’s been quite the year for the HFPA, which has faced major backlash following the revelation of the shocking lack of diversity in its body, theGrio previously reported. Starting with the 2021 nominations which glaringly had zero Black nominees, what followed was a series of very public condemnations of the association, with organizations like TimesUp and even NBC, which previously aired the ceremony, blasting them over their lack of response.

During this year’s program, Senior Vice President of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau Kyle Bowser, will speak to and discuss the association’s “Reimagine Coalition.” It is described as “a joint five-year initiative to increase diversity, equity and inclusion across the global entertainment industry.”

Per the press release, “Each year the HFPA and the NAACP Hollywood Bureau will collaborate on, fund, and support a series of trailblazing initiatives, with the overall goals of ensuring visibility of projects from artists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds; increasing diverse representation in the industry; and building pathways to inclusion for young artists and journalists of color.”

Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Helen Hoehne and Snoop Dogg present the 2022 nominees during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Award nominations at The Beverly Hilton on December 13, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The association also announced major precautions that will be taken on Sunday night due to the latest surge of COVID-19. Select members and grantees that are in attendance are required to show proof of vaccination and booster shot, as well as a negative PCR test 48 hours ahead of the ceremony.

Guests will also be socially distanced and masked inside, and the entire red carpet portion of the event has been canceled.

The latest release also obtained a statement from the HFPA, seemingly referencing the controversial past year. It reads, “Over the last eight months, the HFPA has completely overhauled its bylaws, implementing sweeping changes from top to bottom addressing ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership and more. In October, the HFPA admitted its largest and most diverse class to date with 21 new journalists, all of whom were first-time Golden Globe voters.”

