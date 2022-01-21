HBO Max series ‘Rap Sh*t’ adds Brittney Jefferson, DomiNque Perry to cast

The series, written and produced by Issa Rae, is about two estranged high school friends who reunited to form a rap group.

Brittney Jefferson and DomiNque Perry have now been added to the cast of HBO Max’s Rap Sh*t. The series is executive produced by Issa Rae, according to The Wrap.

The series will center around old high school friends from Miami who come together years later to form a rap group. Rae also wrote the pilot episode, in development since 2019, for the streaming service.

Jefferson and Perry join a cast that includes Aida Osman and KaMillion, who respectively play the main characters Shawna, a hotel worker, and Mia, a single mother working numerous jobs, according to Variety.

Jefferson will portray Aleesia, a high-maintenance but good friend of Mia’s from high school. Perry will play Nelly, another one of Mia’s old high school friends. Like Mia, Nelly is also a single mom but spends a lot of her time going to parties. Both will be reoccurring cast members on the series.

Also included in the main cast is Jonica Booth, who plays sex work manager Chastity, Devon Terrell, who plays Shawna’s law student boyfriend Cliff, and RJ Cyler, who will play Lamont, an aspiring producer.

Rap Sh*t, slated to be an eight-episode series, is produced via Rae’s Hoorae Media production company. Along with Rae, co-executive producers include Montrel McKay and Jonathan Berry. Rae has worked with both McKay and Berry before, on HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show and Insecure, respectively.

Co-executive producing are real-life hit-making Miami rap duo, JT and Yung Miami of City Girls, who also executive produce the music for the show. Rae’s record label, Raedio, will helm the music supervision for the series.

Perry played Tasha on Insecure’s first two seasons. Jefferson has appeared in shows like the BET series American Soul, loosely based on the life of Soul Train founder/host Don Cornelius.

Osman is best known as co-host of Keep It, a Crooked Media Podcast about entertainment and pop culture. KaMillion, a rapper/singer herself, is known for her stint on VH1 reality institution, Love and Hip-Hop: Miami, as well as her single “Twerk 4 Me.”

Hoorae will have more projects coming in the near future. Last March, Rae signed a five-year, $40 million deal to partner Hoorae with WarnerMedia to develop new projects, as theGrio reported. This week, Rae made another big move, striking a multi-project development deal between Raedio and Audible.

