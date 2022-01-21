‘Kandi & The Gang’ debuts on Bravo in March

The series follows Kandi Burruss, her family and the staff of her Atlanta restaurant, Old Lady Gang

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are in for a treat. After Porsha’s Family Matters finished last week, Bravo has announced a release date for their next spin-off of the popular series — this time following the world of mogul Kandi Burruss.

The show will take viewers into the world of the Old Lady Gang (OLG) restaurant in Atlanta, run by Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker.

The family and the staff of OLG seem to be front and center in the series, with viewers getting to know the ins and outs of the restaurant in a similar vein to Vanderpump Rules, a popular Bravo spin-off series centered around Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant staff at SUR.

The series will also feature RHOA staple and fan-favorite, Mama Joyce, Burruss’ mother, along with her aunts Nora Wilcox and Bertha Jones. OLG is named after the three women, who by the looks of the trailer, have plenty of thoughts on the eatery, who works there and how it is run. When describing the women on the official site, Bravo teases that they are “strong, opinionated, and speak their mind.”

According to Bravo, Kandi & The Gang will have plenty of fun, laughs and all the drama fans have come to expect from this franchise: “Kandi & the Gang chronicles Kandi, Todd and OLG’s dynamic staff as they face a much-needed change at the restaurant while juggling their career ambitions, larger-than-life personalities and personal lives.”

“After being hit with a myriad of obstacles, Kandi and Todd step in with a plan to turn the tide. With tensions rising as family members don’t perform up to standards, a little tough love and a lot of restructuring will shake things up with the staff, whether they’re ready for it or not.”

Kandi Burruss attends the BMF world premiere screening and concert at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Sept. 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ)

DonJuan Clark, who has appeared for years alongside Burruss, will also be in the series as he oversees OLG. The staff of OLG that fans will get to know over the course of the series includes Shawndreca Robinson, a hostess with a “sharp tongue that can occasionally get her in trouble with management,” “day-one” OLG bartender Dom’Unique Variety, events manager Torin Mitchell, and manager Brandon Black. Patrick Dallas, Brian Redmond, Melvin Jones and Rashad Roles also join as members of the staff.

Kandi & The Gang premieres Sunday, Mar. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

