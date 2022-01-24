Big Sean, H.E.R., Ari Lennox included in iHeartRadio ‘Living Black!’ line-up

J. Cole, John Legend, and Alicia Keys are also slated to appear at the iHeartRadio Black History Month celebration event.

iHeartRadio has announced the star-studded line-up for the iHeartRadio Living Black! Empowered by AT&T. As part of a month-long Black History Month celebration, a special event will be the climax, featuring a performance from acts like Big Sean, H.E.R., and Ari Lennox.

Rapper Moneybagg Yo is also slated to perform, along with a special moment from singer/songwriter Lizzo. In addition, other artists will also be making special appearances during the event, including J. Cole, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Saweetie, Bas, and more.

iHeartRadio Living Black! Empowered by AT&T will pay homage to the enduring, trend-setting, influential nature of Black culture. President of Hip Hop and R&B Programming for iHeartMedia Doc Wynter is excited to bring back the event for the second straight year.

“We are thrilled to once again honor Black History Month and Black culture through on-going and informative discussions about race and some very special performances during this year’s iHeartRadio Living Black!,” Wynter said. “We can’t think of a better way to spotlight our community than partnering with these incredible artists and trailblazers, as together we celebrate the impact that Black lives have on American culture with a month-long celebration that will culminate with a special event across iHeartRadio’s stations nationwide and on TikTok.”

Emmy and Grammy Award-winner Rikki Hughes of Magic Lemonade will produce the special event, and Executive VP of Programming Hip Hop and R&B Strategy for iHeartMedia Thea Mitchem is happy that Magic Lemonade is involved again.

“iHeartRadio Living Black is a bold celebration of Black culture and showcases the beauty and influence of the Black experience,” Mitchem said. “We’re thrilled to build upon the Living Black! foundation in our second year and excited to once again work with Magic Lemonade on this wonderful celebration.”

iHeartRadio Living Black! is a month-long celebration featuring custom audio tributes from artists, influencers, and thought leaders designed to celebrate the Black experience as well as help educate and inspire the Black community.

The special event will take place on Feb. 23 at 8 pm ET at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles. It will be broadcasted exclusively on the iHeartRadio app, its corresponding iHeartRadio R&B and hip-hop stations, as well as streaming on TikTok.

Following the premiere, the event will then be available for replay on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook channels beginning Feb. 24 at 8 pm ET. The event will be available to watch through March 6.

