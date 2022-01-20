NFL drops trailer for Super Bowl halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige

Super Bowl LVI will take place Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The Super Bowl is only weeks away and fans are just as excited to see the star-studded halftime show as they are to see the game itself. On Thursday, the NFL released a trailer for a halftime show featuring the performing artists.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem all appear in the ad, getting fans excited for the collective to perform before the massive television audience on February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The trailer begins with a man moving chess pieces, which transitions to Eminem engaging in a war of words with his rap alter ego, Slim Shady, to the tune of his 2013 hit single “Rap God,” when he gets a call on his phone. The shot then transitions to Snoop Dogg driving in a low rider on a California highway while listening to his 1999 classic Dr. Dre collaboration, “The Next Episode.” He gets a notification on his phone, prompting him to turn his car around.

From there, Blige is getting prepped for a photo shoot as her 2001 single “Family Affair” plays. She gets an alert on her phone, hops in a sports car and drives off towards Los Angeles. That’s when we see Lamar, sitting at a desk, writing new lyrics with a pad and pen with his smash hit “Humble” playing.

We’re then transported to a beach with Dr. Dre walking along the shoreline as the waves turn into piano keys that play the chords of his 1999 single, “Still D.R.E.,” before the camera zooms out to reveal it was Dre moving the chess pieces.

The 2022 halftime show is the third consecutive collaboration between the NFL, Roc Nation and Pepsi. Emmy-nominee Jessie Collins will produce the show, as theGrio reported. This is the first time since 1993 that the Super Bowl will be held in California. Dr. Dre, Snoop and Lamar are all California natives.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement. The seven time Grammy-winning producer/rapper has had a hand in the success of each of his fellow Super Bowl performers.

Snoop Dogg wrote and rapped on Dre’s 1992 album The Chronic, while Dre produced Snoop’s 1993 debut album, Doggystyle. Dre mentored Eminem and signed him to his Aftermath label, producing many songs on his first three multi-platinum albums. Dre produced Blige’s 2001 single, “Family Affair,” which became her first number one single on the Billboard Hot 100. Dre executive produced Lamar’s acclaimed albums good kid, m.A.A.d. city and To Pimp a Butterfly.

The 2021 Super Bowl had 96 million viewers, with the halftime show performed by platinum-selling singer The Weeknd. The program received three Primetime Emmy nominations.

