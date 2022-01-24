NHL star P.K. Subban says he’s ’embarrassed’ for hockey following monkey taunts aimed at his brother

"There’s no room for it in our game," Subban told reporters on Sunday.

Loading the player...

New Jersey Devils star P.K. Subban had a message on Sunday for hockey fans and Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Jacob Panetta, who on Saturday was accused of directing monkey chants at Subban’s brother.

“There’s no room for it in our game,” Subban told reporters during a Sunday press conference. “I’m embarrassed because our game is better than this.”

New Jersey Devils player P.K. Subban speaks during an NHL press conference on Jan. 23, 2022. (Credit: New Jersey Devils on YouTube)

Panetta, who is white, was released from the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday, according to ESPN, after Subban tweeted footage of Panetta taunting Subban’s brother, Jordan Subban, who plays for the South Carolina Stingrays.

A fight broke out between the two minor league players during the overtime period of their Saturday night game in Jacksonville, Fla. The video appears to show Panetta raising his bent arms to shoulder level in a monkey-like pose while an official led Jordan away from the altercation.

They don’t call the east coast league the jungle because my brother and the other black players are the monkeys! Hey @jacobpanetta you shouldn’t be so quick delete your Twitter or your Instagram account you will probably be able to play again… that’s what history says but things pic.twitter.com/8zOJ9q47pk — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) January 23, 2022

After watching the alleged racist display, Jordan skated back toward Panetta before the two athletes engaged in another melee. Other players from both teams left their respective benches with some joining in the skirmish as fans cheered.

Panetta, who suffered a black eye in the fight, denied that his actions were racially motivated during an apology video he posted on social media Sunday afternoon.

@jordansubban racism has no place in this world and no place in the game we love. pic.twitter.com/0UVYJQVD1U — Jacob Panetta (@JPanetta12) January 23, 2022

“I’ve made the same bodybuilder gesture to non-racialized players a number of times when there have been on-ice confrontations,” he said. “I want to express to everyone, and especially to Jordan, that my actions were not racially motivated at all, and I sincerely apologize for the pain and suffering and anger my actions have caused him, his family, and everyone that was hurt by this.”

Jordan called out Panetta’s actions before his apology video after Panetta’s team tweeted about the athletes’ “rough fight.”

More like @JPanetta12 was too much of a coward to fight me and as soon as I began to turn my back he started making monkey gestures at me so I punched him in the face multiple times and he turtled like the coward he is. There fixed it 👍🏾 https://t.co/JtPqpN9wwE — Jordan Subban (@jordansubban) January 23, 2022

“More like @JPanetta12 was too much of a coward to fight me and as soon as I began to turn my back he started making monkey gestures at me so I punched him in the face multiple times and he turtled like the coward he is,” Suban tweeted late Saturday night after the game.

Subban said on Sunday that he shared video of the incident to shine a light on what he, his three brothers and other Black hockey players have endured all their lives.

“The unfortunate thing isn’t just the incident,” he said. “The unfortunate thing is how many kids deal with this every day and it doesn’t come to light.”

Credit: New Jersey Devils on YouTube

During the press conference, Subban talked about what life has been like for him and his brothers who all grew up playing hockey before turning pro.

“I think that the biggest thing that I want to say on behalf of our family is that we don’t need pity from anyone,” he said. “No one felt sorry for us when we went through our experiences through our life. So we don’t expect anybody to feel sorry and we don’t expect anybody to really understand that isn’t Black.”

ECHL officials have suspended Panetta indefinitely while they review what happened during the incident. Subban said for him what happened isn’t debatable.

“You can debate on whether it’s racism, place-ism, whatever you want,” he said. But for us, this is life. This is life for us and that’s what’s sad. This is life for people who look like me who have gone through the game of hockey.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!