D.A.R.E. says the show ‘Euphoria’ glamorizes drug use

The program released a statement criticizing the show, while also leaving the door open to collaborate with the creators and "present their concerns."

While Euphoria may be a huge hit for HBO, it seems not everyone has fallen in love with the Gen-Z teen drama. In a recent statement, the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program (D.A.R.E.) criticized the series, claiming that it glamorizes drugs.

In a statement sent to TMZ, D.A.R.E. said the show is making a conscious choice to “glorify” drug use.

“Rather than further each parent’s desire to keep their children safe from the potentially horrific consequences of drug abuse and other high-risk behavior, HBO’s television drama, Euphoria, chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behaviors as common and widespread in today’s world,” the statement said.

“It is unfortunate that HBO, social media, television program reviewers, and paid advertising have chosen to refer to the show as ‘groundbreaking,’ rather than recognizing the potential negative consequences on school-age children who today face unparalleled risks and mental health challenges,” the statement continued.

D.A.R.E. made it clear that it’s open to working with series creators in the future.

“We would welcome the opportunity for our team, including members of our high school-aged Youth Advocacy Board, to meet with individuals at HBO who are involved with producing Euphoria to present our concerns directly,” the statement concluded.

While Euphoria and HBO have not released a comment on D.A.R.E.’s statement, the show and its cast has certainly been open about the show’s potentially triggering subject matter. On the eve of the premiere, Zendaya took to Instagram to warn her followers and fans of the show.

“I know I’ve said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences,” she wrote. “This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch. Please only watch it if you feel comfortable.”

