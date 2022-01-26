Fans petition for Travis Scott to headline 2023 Coachella

The Houston rapper was removed from the 2022 lineup following the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November.

Things have looked bleak for Travis Scott over the past few months. Following the tragedy of the Astroworld Festival, the Houston rapper was removed from several festival lineups, including the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Despite the public backlash and lawsuits, many of Scott’s fans still support him. They created a petition on Change.org for him to return to Coachella in 2023, or to have Kanye West bring him out during his headlining set in this year’s festival.

The petition is called “Bring Travis Back To Coachella.”

“After Coachella unfairly removed Travis Scott for Harry Styles, they need to do the right thing and rebook him immediately,” the petition reads. “Coachella switched Travis and Frank [Ocean] for Harry Styles and Billie Eilish? What kind of message does that send? Fans are demanding refunds and selling their tickets. Coachella needs to fix this asap.”

The petition indicates that Scott should not be punished for the Astroworld debacle that left 10 people dead in November. “We all know Astroworld tragedy wasn’t Travis fault. Let him get back to performing on the biggest stages!”

At press time, the petition has obtained over 69,700 signatures. If it reaches its 75,000 goal threshold, it will become one of the top signed petitions on Change.org.

A few months ago, a petition was created to have Scott removed as a Goldenvoice performer at several festivals, including 2022 Coachella, in light of the tragedy. That petition reached over 63,000 signatures.

Scott has been in the crossfire of $10 billion in lawsuits from Astroworld attendees and their families who were injured or lost their lives, as theGrio reported. During his Nov. 5 closing set on Astroworld’s first day, a crowd surge occurred in the audience of 50,000.

Numerous people blame Scott, the festival’s founder, after it was reported that he was warned by law enforcement about the challenges of controlling the high-capacity crowd. Although Scott offered to pay funeral expenses for the victims, many of them turned him down, including the family of Ezra Blount, a nine-year-old who died of injuries sustained at the concert.

Scott did not perform at the Las Vegas Day N Vegas Festival the week after Astroworld, according to Variety. Nike postponed the release of their Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack sneaker collaboration with Scott, and Anheuser-Busch discontinued its brand partnership with Scott, halting production and distribution of its hard seltzer brand collaboration, Catci.

