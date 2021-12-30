Dior postpones Travis Scott collaboration line indefinitely

There's more fallout from November's Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston.

Travis Scott and French fashion house Dior’s Cactus Jack Dior collaboration line is being postponed from its planned January launch, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s the latest in a cascading wave of bad news for Scott, who has become the public face and a pariah of sorts for the Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston on Nov. 5 that left 10 concertgoers dead — including a young child — and hundreds more injured when a stampede occurred during his set.

“Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection,” the company told Women’s Wear Daily.

The line started as a capsule collaboration between Dior’s men’s artistic director Kim Jones and Scott, WWD reported. Scott’s team apparently told the publication that the decision was mutual.

Numerous brands have attempted to distance themselves from Scott amid the public perception that he’s largely responsible for the tragedy. Nike was set to launch Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack sneakers with Scott via its SNKRS app Dec. 16, but also postponed the launch indefinitely.

In November, the Houston Rockets’ scheduled ‘Travis Scott Night,’ during which the team planned to give away limited-edition shirts during a Detroit Pistons game. Instead, the game began with a moment of silence honoring the Astroworld victims.

Scott was also removed from the Coachella 2022 lineup and is named in more than 100 lawsuits, several of which he has filed to dismiss.

Last week, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform launched an investigation into Astroworld promoter Live Nation’s involvement in the event.

“We are assisting local authorities in their investigation and will of course share information with the Committee as well,” reads Live Nation’s statement in response to the investigation.

“Safety is core to live events and Live Nation engages in detailed security planning in coordination with local stakeholders including law enforcement, fire and EMT professionals. We are heartbroken by the events at Astroworld and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of the victims.”

