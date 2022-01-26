Netflix releases trailer for Tyler Perry’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’

Perry's twelfth film portraying Madea will premiere on Feb. 25.

Tyler Perry’s latest installment of the Madea franchise is coming to Netflix next month. On Wednesday, the streaming service released the trailer for the film, A Madea Homecoming.

Perry will star as the no-nonsense matriarch Mabel “Madea” Simmons for the twelfth time, as well as writing, producing, and directing. Premiering on Netflix on Feb. 25, A Madea Homecoming tells the story of Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation.

While the family gathers for this glorious occasion, hidden secrets and family drama come to the forefront, putting the happy celebration in jeopardy.

As seen in the trailer, Perry is in top form as Madea, brandishing her handgun, and making irreverent comments as she interacts with her family, neighbors, and newcomers.

Perry also indicated that the plot of the film will include an LGBTQ+ storyline, as reported by theGrio.

Joining Perry are a host of Madea veterans, including Tamela Mann, who plays Madea’s daughter Cora, David Mann, as Madea’s rambunctious neighbor, Mr. Brown, and Cassi Davis, as Madea’s cousin Aunt Bam. Perry will also portray Madea’s wisecracking brother, Joe Simmons, as he’s done in numerous Madea films.

Rounding out the cast are Brandon Black (Tim), Isha Blaaker (Davi), and Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll. Like Perry, O’Carroll also plays a woman, Agnes Brown, who will be a comic foil for Madea.

The announcement of A Madea Homecoming came as a surprise to Perry’s fans. In 2019, he stated that A Madea Family Funeral would be the last time he would play the character that made him a star. However, as he told Entertainment Weekly, he brought Madea back to give people much-needed relief in turbulent times.

L to R: Tyler Perry as Madea, Brendan O’Carroll as Agnes Brown, Geneva Maccarone as Sylvia, Candace Maxwell as Ellie, and Gabrielle Dennis as Laura. (Cr. Steve Dietl / Tyler Perry Studios)

“I was looking at the state of the world and how polarized it is… nobody’s laughing,” Perry said. “Nobody’s getting the chance to belly-laugh anymore. And I’m like, ‘What tool do I have in my arsenal that can bring that kind of laughter?’”

Perry created the Madea character for his 1999 stage play, I Can Do Bad By Myself. After gaining a big following, he was able to bring Madea to the big screen in 2009 for Diary of a Mad Black Woman, also based on one of Perry’s plays.

