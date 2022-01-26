Peacock releases teaser trailer for ‘Fresh Prince’ reboot ‘Bel-Air’

The upcoming series is described as a 'contemporary dramatic retelling' of the popular sitcom and is set to debut on Peacock Super Bowl Sunday

Loading the player...

The highly anticipated series Bel-Air is only weeks away, and Peacock just dropped a brand new teaser trailer and poster for this inventive reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

It’s been over a year since Peacock first announced the upcoming reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and since then the streamer has kept fans excited with exclusive cast announcements, teaser trailers and more. Referred to as “a contemporary dramatic retelling,” the series is by far one of the biggest television releases in 2022.

Now, Peacock has dropped a “From West Philly to Bel-Air” teaser trailer and poster that gives fans an even deeper look into the show.

Photo Credit via Peacock

The teaser highlights Will (Jabari Banks) and his home life in West Philly. After an intense altercation, Will is told he has to go stay with his aunt and his uncle in Bel-Air. Sound familiar?

While the premise is the same, the trailer makes clear this is not just a retread of the beloved show fans know and love. With this new dramatic lens, Will’s story seems deeper, with higher stakes than ever before.

Per the official series description, Bel-Air follows, “Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0QiYps_xw4

Director, co-writer and executive producer Morgan Cooper shared when describing the series, “With this dramatic reimagining, we wanted to create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series. Because Bel-Air is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format. We’re able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives.”

Cooper added, “At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the black experience through the perspective of a family.”

BEL-AIR — “Dreams and Nightmares” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks — (Photo by: Adam Rose/Peacock)

Speaking to paying respect to the original show, showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson shared, “The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy.”

Will Smith also returns as executive producer for this series, which has already been picked up for two seasons. The first three episodes of Bel-Air premiere on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 13, 2022) on Peacock, with subsequent episodes set to be released weekly.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast“ Acting Up”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!