Bel-Air’ trailer gives viewers a first look at the ‘Fresh Prince’ reboot

The trailer showcases Will's fabulous new life in Bel-Air, while also emphasizing his struggle to remember where he came from along the way.

More than a year since the official announcement, Peacock has dropped the first trailer for Bel-Air. The highly anticipated series is described as “a contemporary dramatic retelling” of the 90s staple, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

With Will Smith returning as executive producer, this new series is set to be one of the biggest releases in 2022. Bel-Air will reunite fans of the original series with new iterations of the beloved characters.

Newcomer Jabari Banks stars as Will, in the show that executive producer, co-writer and director Morgan Cooper describes as, “a celebration of the Black experience through the perspective of a family.” With the first trailer here, fans are finally getting a look at this new take on the classic sitcom.

BEL-AIR — Season: 1 — Pictured in this screen grab: Jabari Banks as Will — (Photo by: Peacock)

If the trailer is any indication, the new series will certainly deliver on its “dramatic retelling” description. The first look retells the story we all know, only with much higher stakes, as Will is warned before he leaves his home for Bel-Air, “This town will try to make you forget who you are and where you came from. Don’t let it do that.”

The clip then follows Will as he reconnects with Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes), Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman), Carlton (Olly Sholotan), Hilary (Coco Jones) and Ashley Banks (Akira Akbar), and is introduced to their grand, luxurious world. As he attempts to balance his new life without losing where he came from, the series will touch upon the same themes from the original sitcom, but with a refreshing new lens.

As theGrio previously reported, Cooper opened up about creating this series and what sets it apart earlier this year.

“My approach to the series started with a deep focus on tone and really being intentional with my creative choices,” Cooper said. “I’m inspired by a lot of things as a director; it could be a random conversation, memories from my past, it could be art, music, fashion. Everything can be inspiration, and having a two-season order gives us the opportunity to go infinitely deeper narratively, visually, and aesthetically. I think that with Bel-Air we have created something unique and honest.”

BEL-AIR — “Dreams and Nightmares” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks — (Photo by: Adam Rose/Peacock)

“With this dramatic reimagining, we wanted to create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series. Because Bel-Air is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format. We’re able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives.”

Bel-Air hits Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. On that day, fans will be able to watch the first three episodes of the season, with subsequent episodes airing weekly.

