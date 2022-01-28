Draymond Green signs deal with ‘Inside the NBA’

Green, who plays with the Golden State Warriors, is currently out with a back/calf injury

Get ready for some more Draymond Green. The three-time NBA champion has signed a multi-year deal with Turner Sports, which will see him joining Inside the NBA as a regular contributor.

Currently with the Golden State Warriors, Green is a three-time NBA All-Star and Saginaw, Michigan native. On Inside the NBA, Green will join a panel consisting of Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley. Green will join “as his schedule allows” on Thursday nights, as well as during the playoffs.

Green, 31, has been a guest panelist on the popular program for the past few years.

Tara August, Turner Sports’ senior vice president, talent services and special projects, shared in a statement:

“Draymond is an incredibly versatile talent, both on the court and in front of the camera.

He’s a team player in every sense while offering a distinct perspective that is highlighted by his keen basketball IQ, charismatic delivery and forthright, thoughtful opinions that include and extend beyond sports.”

August concluded, “We’re thrilled to more formally welcome him to the Turner Sports family.”

Green also shared a statement regarding his new gig. He stated, “I’ve had an amazing experience working with Turner Sports in recent years and I’m a big believer in the way they entertain and genuinely connect with fans on all levels.”

He added, “Today’s announcement helps to formalize our relationship and I couldn’t be prouder to officially be a part of the TNT family.”

Green is currently out on a back/calf injury and joined the show after the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves game Thursday night.

With this move, Green could set himself up for a lengthy career as a panelist/TV personality long after his playing days. This isn’t Green’s first move off the court, however. He also has his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, in which he has interviewed numerous big names in the NBA, including Kevin Durant.

Charles Barkley, who is a staple of Inside the NBA, does not seem to be going anywhere officially, at least for now.

In an interview from last fall, O’Neal opened up about rumors circulating regarding Barkley, stating, “He’s never gonna quit. Charles is gonna be here forever. We need him, and he needs us. I’m convinced that if I’m retired and I don’t do nothing, I will falter away. This is what we do and what we live for. It’s what we’ve been doing, and we need each other.”

