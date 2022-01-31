Celebrities remember and mourn Cheslie Kryst

Kryst, a 30-year-old attorney, "Extra" commentator and former Miss USA, died by suicide Sunday in New York.

Celebrities and fans are mourning the death of Cheslie Kryst, an attorney, Extra commentator and former Miss USA, who died by suicide on Sunday.

As first reported by The New York Post, Kryst was apparently alone in her ninth-floor unit in the 60-story Orion building in Manhattan at approximately 7:15 a.m. when she leapt to her death, found later in the streets below, sources told the newspaper.

Cheslie Kryst (above), an attorney, television commentator and former Miss USA, died by suicide Sunday in New York City. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” said Kryst’s family in a statement Sunday to The Hollywood Reporter. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.”

The Miss Universe organization shared a statement on their official Twitter page, writing, “We are devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst. She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing. Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family right now.”

Author and theGrio contributor Candice Marie Benbow tweeted, in part, “I’m trying to find words to say about Cheslie Kryst but I’m truly speechless. Mental health is precarious and, under normal circumstances, wellness can be elusive. But these are not normal circumstances for any of us.”

“With a spate of tragic suicides – Cheslie Kryst, Regina King’s son, Michael Madsen’s son – I’ve seen so many posts saying something to the effect of, ‘I guess you never truly know what someone’s going through,'” CNN correspondent S.E. Cupp shared. “Consider this your permission to ask.”

This is how I will remember #CheslieKryst.. smart, beautiful and talented.. I wish we had more time …Such a wonderful young woman.. Condolences and prayers to her family .. pic.twitter.com/H91RpPZUvn — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 30, 2022

It was such a beautiful year when Cheslie Kryst was Miss USA. We had 3 black queens. May she rest in peace 💔❤️



We must never stop having the conversation on mental health. pic.twitter.com/PYfYicfhSZ — MaraEspri (@MaraEspri) January 30, 2022

Dear God hearing the news of Cheslie Kryst’s death is deeply painful. Being a witness to Cheslie’s strength was an unforgettable experience and hearing her share the journey to Miss USA was so special. My prayers are with Cheslie’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/OAwzIPIqrc — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) January 31, 2022

Loni Love, a co-host of The Real, tweeted a video of herself and Kryst, writing, “This is how I will remember #CheslieKryst.. smart, beautiful and talented.. I wish we had more time …Such a wonderful young woman.. Condolences and prayers to her family.”

“It was such a beautiful year when Cheslie Kryst was Miss USA,” one fan recalled. “We had 3 black queens. May she rest in peace. We must never stop having the conversation on mental health.”

“Being a witness to Cheslie’s strength was an unforgettable experience and hearing her share the journey to Miss USA was so special,” Tamron Hall wrote on Twitter, calling the news of her death “deeply painful.”

“My prayers are with Cheslie’s family and friends,” she said.

“Less than a yr ago, I sat on a panel with @CheslieKryst discussing colorism in television news,” Washington Post journalist Eugene Scott tweeted. “She was kind & humble. I’m devastated, shocked & heartbroken for all who knew her well and were impacted by her life.”

Also on Twitter, actress Danielle Brooks shared info for the National Suicide Prevention hotline, writing, “This. Saddens me deeply. 😢Life can be so hard but please don’t give up on it. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255 You are not alone.”

If you or a loved one are having suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis, please dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

