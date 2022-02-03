Apple TV+ debuts ‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’ trailer

Exclusive: The streaming service dropped a sneak peek at its new four-part documentary series narrated by Jeffrey Wright.

Apple TV+ just dropped the trailer for their new four-part documentary series, Lincoln’s Dilemma, and theGrio has an exclusive first look at the exciting clip.

Narrated by Jeffrey Wright, Lincoln’s Dilemma examines President Abraham Lincoln in ways never done before, zooming in on one of American history’s most influential leaders within the specific context of the world he inhabited. “With never-before-heard stories about Lincoln, as well as close-up perspectives of him as a man, the docuseries shines a light on a side of Lincoln rarely seen – and provides a fresh perspective on a story that feels more timely and relevant than ever when explored alongside the events that Americans are living through today,” the press release reads.

Lincoln’s Dilemma via AppleTV+

In addition to narration from Wright, it also features voices like Leslie Odom, Jr., who appears as Frederick Douglass, and Bill Camp, who voices Lincoln. The series is based on Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times by historian David S. Reynolds, and will feature insights “from a diverse range of journalists, educators and Lincoln scholars, as well as rare archival materials that offer a more nuanced look into the man dubbed the Great Emancipator.”

What pushes Lincoln’s Dilemma even further is how it contextualizes the Civil War, giving importance to the enslaved people who were at the center of it. By giving voice to the enslaved people, the series “shapes a more complete view of an America divided over issues including economy, race and humanity, and underscoring Lincoln’s battle to save the country, no matter the cost.”

Check out the exclusive trailer below:

Lincoln’s Dilemma is produced by Eden Productions and Kunhardt Films, with Jacqueline Olive and Barak Goodman directing. Executive producers include Peter Kunhardt, Teddy Kunhardt, George Kunhardt, Josh Tyrangiel, Richard Plepler, Jelani Cobb, Olive and Goodman.

