Issa Rae partnering with Airbnb on a house rental for Super Bowl weekend

The 'Insecure' media mogul will curate her favorite Los Angeles experiences for whoever stays in the home from Feb. 12 -14.

Issa Rae is partnering with Airbnb. The Insecure creator and star is hosting a stay in Los Angeles straight out of an episode from her acclaimed series.

Five years after introducing her viewers and fans to her beloved South Los Angeles neighborhood, Rae is becoming an Airbnb host just before the city hosts Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13. Showing her guests L.A. “her way,” Rae is opening up her neighborhood’s doors from Feb. 12-14.

For $56 a night, “guests can visit the iconic landmarks popularized by her critically-acclaimed show IRL, and experience the culture, businesses and communities synonymous with Black LA firsthand.”

Issa Rae attends HBO’s final season premiere of “Insecure” at Kenneth Hahn Park on Oct. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In a statement, Rae shared, “Since my series debuted in 2016, it’s been an honor to showcase the people, culture and businesses that make South LA such a vibrant part of the city. I became an Airbnb host to create a stay where fans of the show can experience this for themselves. From dinner by Worldwide Tacos on game day, to art from my favorite local artists on the walls – this is LA, my way.”

On Wednesday morning, Rae posted exclusive photos of the listing on Twitter, referencing her character her in Insecure, who, fans may remember, managed apartments.

If Issa Dee can manage apartments, surely *eye* can manage an @Airbnb 👀



🏡: https://t.co/12HNnslhPc pic.twitter.com/Y39ybwObj0 — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) February 2, 2022

In the actual listing, Rae details why she chose to partner with Airbnb: “I’m inviting guests to spend a weekend in my hometown to experience the culture, businesses and communities that influence my storytelling on screen. I can’t wait to show guests all the things that make Black L.A. so special firsthand.”

She teases some of the exciting events planned for the stay: “Guests will have the opportunity to explore some of my favorite landmarks in neighborhoods like Leimert Park, View Park, Inglewood and Baldwin Hills and experience their own ‘me season’ during their weekend at my South LA pad.” And even more, fans will get to meet the star virtually when they check in.

Issa Rae at the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on Jan. 15, 2020. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Other events include a catered “Game Day” dinner for two, panoramic views of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills, a View Park pad complete with artwork by local Black artists like Maya Iman, Vakseen and Domonique Brown.

Fans will be able to request to book their stay on Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. PST. For more on the listing, go to the official site, here.

