Kanye West, Kim Kardashian spar on social media over daughter’s TikTok use

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

The tension between estranged couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is becoming more and more public. The two billionaires are going back and forth on social media in a conflict over their 8-year-old daughter’s social media usage.

West posted a screenshot of his oldest daughter, North, on TikTok to his Instagram account, saying that he was not consulted about the child’s joint TikTok account with her mother.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL,” West posted on Friday. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Two hours after West’s post, Kardashian responded with a long note posted in her Instagram Stories. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote.

Kardashian noted that since she is now the primary parent watching over their four children, the TikTok account exists to give North a creative outlet.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her so much happiness.”

Following Kardashian’s response, West then posted a screenshot of his estranged wife’s note to his Instagram. In the caption, he took exception to Kardashian’s implications that she is taking care of the kids alone.

“What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address,” West wrote, referring to his daughter Chicago’s birthday party last month. “You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing.” He continued, “I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs.”

West then posted TikTok’s regulations for young users. It states that children under the age of 13 will be “placed into our TikTok For Younger Users Experience,” and if the app learns “that a person under the age of 13 is using or posting content on TikTok without using TikTok For Younger Users, they will be removed.”

Kardashian, 41, and West, 44, have four children together: North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

