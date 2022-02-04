Kanye West, T-Pain share opposition to Black History Month

West referred to February as 'Black Future Month,' while T-Pain says Black history should last all year.

February is Black History Month and millions of people and numerous organizations are commemorating it this year as they have for decades. But Kanye West and T-Pain are not in that group, as both took to social media to share their issues with the annual celebration of Black excellence.

West gave February a new title. He posted a graphic with the caption “FEBRUARY IS NOW BLACK FUTURE MONTH #BFM.” Although West didn’t elaborate on his post, Grammy-nominated trumpeter Theo Crocker did, offering a brief explanation when posting a conference West was hosting to his Instagram Stories, writing “Black Future Month is us taking control of our own narrative.”

Before the post, West alluded to his desire to see Black Future Month during his interview on the Drink Champs podcast.

“I need Black Future Month. I need Black Possibility Month,” the 22-time Grammy winner said. “I’m tired of seeing us getting hosed down. I’m tired of talking about slavery.”

T-Pain made similar comments to TMZ earlier this week. When asked what white people should do to adequately celebrate Black History Month, T-Pain replied, “Stop celebrating it. I don’t think we should celebrate Black History Month; I think we should just have history.”

T-Pain feels that isolating Black history to one month is insulting, giving people an excuse to ignore it for most of the year.

“We want to be part of history; not just one month of it,” T-Pain continued. “Y’all just get paid attention to for the shortest month of the year.”

During the interview, the two-time Grammy-winning singer/producer was also asked to comment on the recent bomb threats against HBCU’s.

T-Pain said attempts to prevent Black people from education are “normal” and “it ain’t going to stop until we have our own s—. Just because it’s HBCU’s don’t mean it ain’t owned by somebody else.”

