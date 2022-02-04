Netflix announces massive 2022 film slate

Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah and more star in films set to debut on the streaming service this year

Netflix just dropped some major news. With 86 films coming out, the streaming service will have a brand new movie ready for every weekend of 2022, and theGrio has picked some highlights among the massive release slate.

While their acclaimed original shows including Orange is the New Black, When They See Us, Ozark and more have had lasting impact, Netflix has also placed significant emphasis on their original movie content. As the competition between streaming services continues, they’ve announced enough film content to dominate the year.

Jamie Foxx in “Day Shift”

“There’s a great big world of new stories waiting to be discovered,” Netflix explained in their announcement post. “This year the Netflix Film universe is expanding with brand new comedies, action-thrillers, mysteries, dramas, sequels and more…dropping every single week.”

Jamie Foxx is starring in two Netflix original movies this year. In Day Shift, the actor plays a blue-collar dad whose “mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.”

His other film, They Cloned Tyrone, finds Foxx starring alongside John Boyega and Teyonah Parris in a “pulpy mystery.”

Queen Latifah, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges and more star in End of the Road. The film follows Brenda (Latifah) as she drives her family cross-country for a fresh start, before having to learn to fight back “when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.”

Queen Latifah attends the BET Awards on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Halle Berry and Omari Hardwick co-star in The Mothership, a sci-fi adventure that follows Sara Morse (Berry) after she discovers an extraterrestrial object, leading her and her children on a quest to find her missing husband.

Jennifer Lopez fans are also in for a treat this year as Netflix prepares to drop The Mother. The official description explains, “A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.”

Jennifer Lopez attends “The Last Duel” New York premiere on Oct. 9, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The official sequel to Knives Out, the 2019 murder mystery from Rian Johnson, is also set to drop on the streaming service later this year. With a brand new cast including Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr. and a returning Daniel Craig, the second installment of the whodunit takes place in Greece.

