Keke Palmer, Uzo Aduba join Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’

Set to premiere this June, the film will explore "the man who inspired the toy" in this 'Toy Story' spin-off film

To infinity and beyond! In the brand new trailer for Lightyear, a Toy Story prequel, Keke Palmer and Uzo Aduba join in voice roles for the highly anticipated animated film. Both actresses shared their excitement to go on an “intergalactic adventure.”

Lightyear, lead by Chris Evans, is set to debut in theaters this June and will feature a different type of Toy Story adventure. Reportedly based on the man who inspired the toy, the official synopsis per Disney reads, “A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy, “Lightyear” follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside a group of ambitious recruits (voices of Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi), and his robot companion Sox (voice of Peter Sohn).”

(Credit: Getty Images)

Both Palmer and Aduba took to social media to share their excitement regarding their involvement in the project. Palmer wrote to her followers, “Every hero has a beginning,” alongside a rocket ship emoji. “I am thrilled to go on an intergalactic adventure in Disney / Pixar’s #Lightyear!!!! I have always loved Buzz, I’m so excited I get to share the screen with him. Coming June 17, 2022.”

Aduba wrote in her post, “So this is happening, To Infinity… #Lightyear,” alongside astronaut and rocket ship emojis. In a statement along with the new trailer release, director Angus MacLane shared, “Buzz’s world was always something I was excited about. In Toy Story, there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my Lighytear pitch was, ‘What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it.”

This marks MacLane’s solo feature directorial debut, per Deadline.

Check out the official trailer for the upcoming film below, which will hit theaters on June 17.

