Billie Eilish responds to Kanye after he demands she apologize to Travis Scott

It looks like Kanye West‘s involvement in Coachella may be up in the air after all. West took to Instagram on Thursday asking Billie Eilish, who is set to headline the festival alongside West, to apologize to rapper Travis Scott after a recent comment she made at a concert regarding the safety of her fans.

Kanye West, Billie Eilish (Getty Images)

The tragedy at Astroworld last year made a seismic impact on the music industry at large. Last year’s Houston-based festival, founded by Scott, resulted in the deaths of 10 people, who, per the official report, tragically passed from compression asphyxia. Since the tragedy, many artists have adjusted their behavior, including more check-ins with their fans throughout their shows.

Last week in Atlanta, Eilish did just that. After seeing one of her fans was having a hard time breathing, she paused her performance to make sure the fan was okay.

She told the audience, “I wait for people to be okay until I keep going.”

Some saw this interaction as a diss to Scott, including West. He took to Instagram with a screenshot of a post from @rapseatv, writing to his followers, “COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES.”

He goes on to say that, “No one intended it to happen,” writing, “TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA.” He ended the caption with his ultimatum, writing, “BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM.”

Coachella confirmed on Wednesday that prolific hitmaker Kanye West will be headlining the annual two-weekend extravaganza set to take place on April 15-17 and April 22-24. (Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Hours after it was posted, Eilish herself took to the comments to clear up the matter. She wrote underneath the post, “literally never said a thing about Travis. was just helping a fan.” West has yet to respond to Eilish’s comment.

West and Elish are set to co-headline Coachella this year, along with Harry Styles, Ari Lennox, Megan Thee Stallion, and Swedish House Mafia. Check out the full lineup below.

