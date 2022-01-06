Kanye West to headline 2022 Coachella festival

West and Billie Eilish are set to headline the upcoming festival, which has been postponed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Loading the player...

It looks like Coachella may get the Sunday Service treatment once again. According to recent reports, Kanye West will headline the popular music festival this spring.

It’s been an interesting few months for the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, theGrio previously reported. After the tragedy at the 2021 Astroworld festival and the controversy that followed, Travis Scott, who was set to perform at the upcoming festival, was recently removed from the lineup. Now Coachella is moving forward with other talents including headliners West and Billie Eilish.

Kanye West performs Sunday Service at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

According to Variety, Eilish will headline the popular music festival on Saturday while West will take the Sunday slot. This would be a return for West, who headlined the festival back in 2011, and for Eilish as well, who performed in 2019.

Swedish House Mafia is also reportedly performing, but per Variety it is, “unclear whether the group is the festival’s third headliner — the traditional ‘throwback’ slot for the reunion of a more veteran artist.”

West performed his popular Sunday Service at the 2019 festival as well, with guest appearances from acts like Chance the Rapper.

This festival is set to take place April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022 at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California. Still, time will tell if Coachella will maintain this date, as the industry continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and the latest omicron variant surge. The Grammys were recently postponed to a later date due to safety concerns as numbers continue to rise across the country, theGrio reported.

Currently, the festival has sold out all 125,000 per-day tickets. Should it happen, this will be the first Coachella in over two years, after being moved four times due to the pandemic. After initially requiring vaccinations to enter, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts and Stagecoach recently reversed their mandate, with fans now only needing a negative COVID test.

Chance The Rapper performs at Sunday Service during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

They shared in a statement at the time, “After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our other festivals this past month, we feel confident we can update our health policy to allow for: negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event OR Proof of full vaccination.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast, “Acting Up”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!