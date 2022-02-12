Snoop Dogg denies sexual assault allegations

The victim alleges that she was assaulted by the rapper and his associate after one of his concerts in 2013.

A spokesperson for rapper Snoop Dogg has denied sexual assault and battery allegations made against the musician.

In a lawsuit filed in California on Wednesday, an unidentified woman said that Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Broadus Jr, entered a bathroom she was using and forced her to perform oral sex before masturbating in front of her.

She also alleged that she was forced her to perform oral sex on rapper’s associate, Bishop Don “Magic” Juan, on the same day.

Reps for the rapper called the claims “meritless” and said they are part of an extortion scheme ahead of his Super Bowl performance.

In the complaint, the dancer, model, host, actress and colleague of the rapper, only identified as Jane Doe, alleged that the series of assaults happened after she attended one of Snoop Dogg’s concerts in 2013.

She said that Don Juan offered to take her home after the concert ended, but instead took her to his home without her consent. The next morning, she said, Juan “removed his penis from his pants and forced his penis into her mouth.”

She said that he later took her to a studio where the married father was taping the Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network television series, to see if the rapper would hire her for a job.

According to the lawsuit, she did not get the television job because she “refused to willingly and enthusiastically give oral sex.”

“Plaintiff felt pressured by defendant Snoop Dogg due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again,” the lawsuit states.

The victim is suing Snoop Dogg and Don Juan for violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, sexual battery and sexual assault.

Attorneys for the rapper refute the claim that the unnamed woman worked with the rapper and deny any sexual contact between the two.

“They appear to be part of a self-enrichment shakedown scheme to extort Snoop Dogg right before he performs during this Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show,” a spokesperson for the rapper told Reuters.

“What is clear is that this shakedown scheme is disgraceful. This attempt to use the courts to advance this scheme is shameful too, and does a disservice to real victims who deserve to be believed,” the spokesperson added.

Snoop Dogg, along with Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blidge, is scheduled to headline the 56th Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 13.

In a now-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, the rapper wrote that “Gold digger season is here be careful… keep ya guards up. And. Keep ya circle small.”

In 2005, makeup artist Kylie Bell sued Snoop and his entourage for drugging and raping her backstage at Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The charges were dropped after Bell said “the matter has been resolved amicably,” and a settlement was reached.

