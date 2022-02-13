What are you and your girls doing this Galentine’s Day?

February 13 marks the annual celebration of female friendship—and theGrio has a list of ways you can celebrate!

Cue the Girlfriends theme song because it’s that time of the year! Who said friendship and sister love aren’t just as important as romantic love? Celebrated each year on February 13, “Galentine’s Day” is once again upon us and in honor of the occasion, we have curated a fun list of ways you can celebrate sisterhood, friendship and love today or any day of the year!

DIY Drink Tasting

Grab the girls and pour the drinks because Galentine’s Day is a great time to host a DIY drink tasting. There are few things more relaxing than sharing a few laughs over a new wine, spirit or liquor with your favorite girlfriends. If you are looking for ways to save money but want to be festive, playing host offers you the advantage of not only planning a fun occasion but creating a celebratory mood.

Pro Tip: Purchase Black-owned wines and liquors to honor Black History Month – such as the McBride Sisters Collection, Ashanta Wines, Anteel Tequila or Red Rose Vodka.

Candle-Making Class

Candles are quietly a girl’s best friend, so what better way to bring the girls together than with a candle-making class? We’re always reinforcing the importance of self love and taking a time-out; creating candles to add to the ambiance at home is a creative activity to enjoy with your girls. Plus, they’re sure to enjoy a day of choosing scents and colors to pair with their own unique personalities.

Hotel/Spa Staycation

Who says staycations are just for romantic couples? In the words of Cyndi Lauper: “girls just want to have fun!” So grab your BFFs and book a room at one of your favorite hotels or spas for a little R&R! Add a little love to your room with personalized touches for each of your gal pals, plus add a cute theme, fun playlist and decorations to heighten the experience. Then, kick back with some of your favorite people, music, good food, and girl talk.

Queens Night Karaoke

Grab the mic and sing along all night to some of the most iconic women in music. Whether you’re rapping about how savage you are with Meg the Stallion or claiming your throne with Queen Bey, you can never go wrong with a night of karaoke with your Galentines. It’s one of those activities that never gets old, especially if you show up and show out with the right people. To turn things up a few notches, create teams with the ladies to see who can pick out the best songs—and remember most of the lyrics.

Content Shoot

A Galentine’s Day content shoot is a top-tier experience for the girls. Most of us love any opportunity to have a photo op, so what better way to commemorate your sisterhood? Book a space, decorate and grab the camera because it’s time to create Galentine’s Day content! Capture the vibe of your friendship with cute (and coordinating) outfits, beat faces and fun energy. Just don’t forget the champagne!

Paint & Sip

Creating art while sipping on your drink of choice is always the right answer! Paint and Sip is an entertaining way to bring the girls together for Galentine’s Day this year. Whether you’re painting a melanated queen or recreating an infamous piece of art, the point is to enjoy the process with the ones you love. Don’t be afraid to kick back, relax and get a little messy while enjoying yourself and each other.

