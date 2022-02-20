R&B singer Keke Wyatt announces she’s pregnant with 11th baby

The songstress proudly announced on Instagram that she and her husband “will be adding a ‘plus 1’ to the Wyatt Bunch”

Congratulations are in order for R&B singer Keke Wyatt, who just announced she is expecting a second child with husband Zackariah Darring.

As reported by HelloBeautiful, Wyatt, 37, on Sunday shared the news through a series of Instagram photos, one featuring her posing outdoors in a flowing red gown with a baby bump visible.

“My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a “plus 1” to the Wyatt Bunch!,” Wyatt wrote in the caption.

The announcement comes two years after Wyatt and Darring welcomed into the world their first baby together, a boy named Ke’Riah Darring, in January 2020. Wyatt has nine other children from two previous marriages, and will soon be a mother to 11.

Wyatt additionally posted a pair of photos on Sunday featuring almost the entire family, except for daughter Kayla. In the photo, Wyatt wore a shirt featuring the words “baby loading” with a loading bar, as the remaining family members donned shirts describing their relation to their new sibling-to-be.

Several of Wyatt’s friends and IG followers, including Tamar Braxton and Nene Leakes, congratulated her in the comments.

“Chile Finally ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love u sister, 😍😍,” Braxton wrote.

“Blessings upon Blessings,” Leakes added.

Wyatt and Darring met and married in 2019, after she divorced former husband, Michael Ford. Wyatt reportedly shares six of her children with Ford, and three with her first husband Rahmat Morton, according to the Sun.

In November 2019, Wyatt and Darring had a baby shower for Ke’Riah with a winter wonderland theme. The party took place at Nouveau Bar & Grill in Atlanta, and was attended by Wyatt’s “children, brothers” and “mother Lorna Wyatt.” Also attending were Wyatt’s “sisters in music,” Tameka “Tiny” Harris, according to Wyatt’s Instagram post, where she also shared photos from her shower.

theGrio’s Dawn Onley contributed to this report.

