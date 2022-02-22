NAACP Image Awards 2022: Barry Jenkins, Issa Rae and more take home second round of awards

Tuesday night's virtual ceremony focused on creative awards in television, including outstanding writing and directing

Night two of the NAACP Image Awards saw the body celebrating all things from creatives in television, from the writers who pen our favorite shows to the directors who help bring it to life. TheGrio has the list of all who took home awards on night two, including Barry Jenkins, Issa Rae and more.

The NAACP Image Awards are doing things a bit differently this year, theGrio previously reported. Each night leading up to the televised ceremony on BET this Saturday, the non-televised awards will be announced via the official website, in virtual events. While the first night saw Will Smith, Nikole Hannah-Jones and more earn awards for their literary work, night two’s focus was in mainly television, and the many faces behind the screens that take stories to the next level.

Barry Jenkins accepts the Director Award for Television during the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema (Credit: Getty Images)

Earning the award for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series is Barry Jenkins, who’s first dive into television with The Underground Railroad at Prime Video earned major critical acclaim upon release. The series, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Colson Whitehead, won the Golden Globe for Best Mini Series or Television Film this year as well. Issa Rae wins her NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Writing the series finale of Insecure, “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!” As theGrio previously reported, the series come to an emotional end last year, with fans saying goodbye to Issa, Molly and the rest of the Insecure world.

Check out the official winners list from Tuesday evening’s ceremony below:

Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama

“Between the Scenes” – The Daily Show

Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

“Token of a Great Day” – Lynching Postcards:

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

“When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon’ Ilanga)”

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

“Us Again”

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – Insecure – Episode #510 “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!”

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Davita Scarlett- The Good Fight – 505

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Abdul Williams– Salt-N-Pepa

Issa Rae attends HBO’s final season premiere of “Insecure” at Kenneth Hahn Park on October 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas– Judas and the Black Messiah

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle – “South Side” – “Tornado” (208)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Barry Jenkins – The Underground Railroad

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Kenny Leon – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary

Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren– Black and Missing- Ep 103

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Shaka King– Judas and the Black Messiah

