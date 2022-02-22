NAACP Image Awards 2022: Will Smith, Cicely Tyson and Nikole Hannah-Jones among first round of winners

Monday night's virtual ceremony was hosted by Affion Crockett and highlighted literary, podcast and youth activist categories

The NAACP Image Awards are officially here. All week, the non-televised awards will be handed out virtually in the five days leading up to Saturday’s televised event on BET.

Monday night’s virtual ceremony included literary, podcast, and youth activist of the year awards, and theGrio has the list of winners.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09:Will Smith attends Peacock’s New Series “BEL-AIR” Premiere Party And Drive-Thru Screening Experience at Barker Hangar on February 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Monday night’s virtual NAACP Experience was hosted by actor and comedian Affion Crockett at naacpimageawards.net. Some major winners included Will Smith for Outstanding Literary Work – Autobiography.

As theGrio previously reported, Smith released his memoir and first-ever book, Will, late last year to positive reviews. The late Cicely Tyson also received a literary award for her memoir, Just As I Am, under the Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author category.

As for Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction, Nikole Hannah-Jones took home the prize for her New York Times bestselling book, The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story.

Check out the full winners list below:

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Long Division – Kiese Laymon

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story – Nikole Hannah-Jones

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography

Will – Will Smith

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 17: The new book by journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” is displayed at a New York City bookstore on November 17, 2021 in New York City. First published in The New York Times Magazine, “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” was written to center the effects of slavery and the achievements of Black people in the history of the United States. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business) – Tabitha Brown

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Perfect Black– Crystal Wilkinson

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

Stacey’s Extraordinary Words – Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Ace of Spades– Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

Outstanding Podcast – News and Information

Blindspot: “Tulsa Burning”

Outstanding Podcast – Arts and Entertainment

“Jemele Hill is Unbothered”

Outstanding Podcast – Society and Culture

“Jemele Hill is Unbothered”

Outstanding Podcast – Lifestyle / Self-Help

“Two Funny Mamas” – Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley

Special Award: Youth Activist of The Year

Channing Hill

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will air Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on BET. Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the ceremony will feature a performance from nine-time Grammy winner Mary J. Blige.

