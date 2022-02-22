NAACP Image Awards 2022: Will Smith, Cicely Tyson and Nikole Hannah-Jones among first round of winners
The NAACP Image Awards are officially here. All week, the non-televised awards will be handed out virtually in the five days leading up to Saturday’s televised event on BET.
Monday night’s virtual ceremony included literary, podcast, and youth activist of the year awards, and theGrio has the list of winners.
Monday night’s virtual NAACP Experience was hosted by actor and comedian Affion Crockett at naacpimageawards.net. Some major winners included Will Smith for Outstanding Literary Work – Autobiography.
As theGrio previously reported, Smith released his memoir and first-ever book, Will, late last year to positive reviews. The late Cicely Tyson also received a literary award for her memoir, Just As I Am, under the Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author category.
As for Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction, Nikole Hannah-Jones took home the prize for her New York Times bestselling book, The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story.
Check out the full winners list below:
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
Long Division – Kiese Laymon
Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction
The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story – Nikole Hannah-Jones
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography
Will – Will Smith
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business) – Tabitha Brown
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
Perfect Black– Crystal Wilkinson
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
Stacey’s Extraordinary Words – Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
Ace of Spades– Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
Outstanding Podcast – News and Information
Blindspot: “Tulsa Burning”
Outstanding Podcast – Arts and Entertainment
“Jemele Hill is Unbothered”
Outstanding Podcast – Society and Culture
“Jemele Hill is Unbothered”
Outstanding Podcast – Lifestyle / Self-Help
“Two Funny Mamas” – Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley
Special Award: Youth Activist of The Year
Channing Hill
The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will air Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on BET. Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the ceremony will feature a performance from nine-time Grammy winner Mary J. Blige.
