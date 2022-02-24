Sherri Shepherd calls Wendy Williams ‘one of the greats,’ talks ‘Sherri’

Shepherd's upcoming talk show, 'Sherri', will inherit 'The Wendy Williams Show's' time slot when it debuts on FOX this fall

Loading the player...

In a recent interview, Sherri Shepherd, who recently gained her own talk show after filling in on The Wendy Williams Show, spoke to her love of Wendy Williams, referring to her as “one of the greats.”

Shepherd announced her brand new talk show this week, inheriting the time slot currently held by The Wendy Williams Show, theGrio previously reported. Shepherd has been an interim host on the show for quite some time now, as Williams did not return to the series this season following a COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequent health battle. On Wednesday night, Shepherd sat down on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, and opened up about her admiration for Williams and her new show, Sherri.

Actress/comedienne Sherri Shepherd (above) confirmed on Twitter Tuesday that she is indeed returning to guest host “The Wendy Williams Show” from Monday, Dec. 13 to Friday, Dec. 17. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

During the late night appearance, Shepherd said when speaking of Williams, “She made her own path, but what Wendy does nobody can re-create, none of the guest hosts. That is specific. Wendy created that, the ‘spill the tea,’ and she’d sit there and be like, ‘You know what I’m talking about!'”

She added, “I love her fearlessness, and that is something I want to emulate and keep going. She opened a lot of doors and she’s up there with the greats.”

She also spoke about her excitement for her new series, referring to it as a childhood dream. She gushed to Andy Cohen, “This has been so…I used to be five-years-old with a little toilet paper roll, talking to all of my teddy bears!”

In this July 2014 photo, Sherri Shepherd (left) and Wendy Williams (right) pose for the cameras at Williams’ 50th birthday celebration at Out Hotel in New York City. (Photo: Rommel Demano/Getty Images)

Shepherd shared an official statement earlier this week when the news dropped, expressing her gratitude and excitement for the new series, theGrio previously reported.

“OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show SHERRI in the fall,” she shared in a statement. “I can’t wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love…pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy. I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and FOX for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey.”

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!