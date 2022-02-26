NAACP Image Awards 2022: Complete list of televised winners

Anthony Anderson hosted the annual award show for BET on Saturday night

Loading the player...

The 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards is in full effect with Anthony Anderson serving as host of the annual award show that’s being broadcast live on BET.

The actor, who recently reprised his role on Law & Order, nabbed the first award of the night, marking the eighth consecutive year he won outstanding actor in a comedy series for his role on black-ish. Anderson accepted the honor with his mother by his side and thanked her for “sleeping with my daddy and making me.”

NAACP Image awards were handed out for a full week prior to Saturday’s televised event that featured a performance from Mary J. Blige, and featured appearances from Kerry Washington and special honorees Nikole Hannah-Jones, Ruth E. Carter, Samuel L. Jackson, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Courtesy Credit BET.com

Check out the full winners list from the televised ceremony:

Entertainer of the Year

Jennifer Hudson WINNER**

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Regina King

Tiffany Haddish

Outstanding Motion Picture

The Harder They Fall WINNER**

Judas and the Black Messiah

King Richard

Respect

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Will Smith – King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures) WINNER**

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall

LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Courtesy Credit BET.com

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Jennifer Hudson – Respect WINNER**

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Halle Berry – Bruised

Tessa Thompson – Passing

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

Outstanding Comedy Series

Insecure WINNER**

Black-ish

Harlem

Run the World

The Upshaws

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish WINNER**

Cedric the Entertainer – The Neighborhood

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams – The Wonder Years

Jay Ellis – Insecure

Courtesy Credit BET.com

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – Insecure WINNER**

Loretta Devine – Family Reunion

Regina Hall – Black Monday

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Yvonne Orji – Insecure

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us WINNER**

Billy Porter – Pose

Damson Idris – Snowfall

Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem

Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar

Courtesy Credit BET.com

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 WINNER**

Dawn-Lyen Gardner – Queen Sugar

Octavia Spencer – Truth Be Told

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar

Social Justice Award

Nikole Hannah-Jones

President’s Award

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Social Media Personality of the Year

@Euniquejg – Eunique Jones GIbson

@KevOnStage – Kevin Fredericks

@Laronhinesofficial – Laron Hines WINNER**

@_Lyneezy – Lanae Vanee

@Terrellgrice – Terrell Grice

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!

Loading the player...