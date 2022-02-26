NAACP Image Awards 2022: Complete list of televised winners
Anthony Anderson hosted the annual award show for BET on Saturday night
The 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards is in full effect with Anthony Anderson serving as host of the annual award show that’s being broadcast live on BET.
The actor, who recently reprised his role on Law & Order, nabbed the first award of the night, marking the eighth consecutive year he won outstanding actor in a comedy series for his role on black-ish. Anderson accepted the honor with his mother by his side and thanked her for “sleeping with my daddy and making me.”
NAACP Image awards were handed out for a full week prior to Saturday’s televised event that featured a performance from Mary J. Blige, and featured appearances from Kerry Washington and special honorees Nikole Hannah-Jones, Ruth E. Carter, Samuel L. Jackson, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Check out the full winners list from the televised ceremony:
Entertainer of the Year
Jennifer Hudson WINNER**
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Regina King
Tiffany Haddish
Outstanding Motion Picture
The Harder They Fall WINNER**
Judas and the Black Messiah
King Richard
Respect
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Will Smith – King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures) WINNER**
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall
LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Jennifer Hudson – Respect WINNER**
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Halle Berry – Bruised
Tessa Thompson – Passing
Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie
Outstanding Comedy Series
Insecure WINNER**
Black-ish
Harlem
Run the World
The Upshaws
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish WINNER**
Cedric the Entertainer – The Neighborhood
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams – The Wonder Years
Jay Ellis – Insecure
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae – Insecure WINNER**
Loretta Devine – Family Reunion
Regina Hall – Black Monday
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Yvonne Orji – Insecure
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us WINNER**
Billy Porter – Pose
Damson Idris – Snowfall
Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem
Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 WINNER**
Dawn-Lyen Gardner – Queen Sugar
Octavia Spencer – Truth Be Told
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar
Social Justice Award
Nikole Hannah-Jones
President’s Award
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Social Media Personality of the Year
@Euniquejg – Eunique Jones GIbson
@KevOnStage – Kevin Fredericks
@Laronhinesofficial – Laron Hines WINNER**
@_Lyneezy – Lanae Vanee
@Terrellgrice – Terrell Grice
