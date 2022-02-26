NAACP Image Awards 2022: Complete list of televised winners

Anthony Anderson hosted the annual award show for BET on Saturday night

  |  
Feb 26, 2022
Loading the player...

The 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards is in full effect with Anthony Anderson serving as host of the annual award show that’s being broadcast live on BET.

The actor, who recently reprised his role on Law & Order, nabbed the first award of the night, marking the eighth consecutive year he won outstanding actor in a comedy series for his role on black-ish. Anderson accepted the honor with his mother by his side and thanked her for “sleeping with my daddy and making me.”

NAACP Image awards were handed out for a full week prior to Saturday’s televised event that featured a performance from Mary J. Blige, and featured appearances from Kerry Washington and special honorees Nikole Hannah-Jones, Ruth E. Carter, Samuel L. Jackson, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Courtesy Credit BET.com
NAACP Image Awards 2022: Daniel Kaluuya, Regina Hall win in acting categories
Also Read:
NAACP Image Awards 2022: Daniel Kaluuya, Regina Hall win in acting categories

Check out the full winners list from the televised ceremony:

Entertainer of the Year
Jennifer Hudson WINNER**
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Regina King
Tiffany Haddish

Outstanding Motion Picture
The Harder They Fall WINNER**
Judas and the Black Messiah 
King Richard 
Respect 
The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Will Smith – King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures) WINNER**
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth 
Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall 
LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah 
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Courtesy Credit BET.com

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Jennifer Hudson – Respect WINNER**
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday 
Halle Berry – Bruised 
Tessa Thompson – Passing 
Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie 

Outstanding Comedy Series
Insecure WINNER**
Black-ish
Harlem 
Run the World 
The Upshaws 

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish WINNER**
Cedric the Entertainer – The Neighborhood 
Don Cheadle – Black Monday 
Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams – The Wonder Years 
Jay Ellis – Insecure 

Courtesy Credit BET.com
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to receive honor at NAACP Image Awards
Also Read:
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to receive honor at NAACP Image Awards

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae – Insecure  WINNER**
Loretta Devine – Family Reunion 
Regina Hall – Black Monday 
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish 
Yvonne Orji – Insecure 

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us  WINNER**
Billy Porter – Pose 
Damson Idris – Snowfall 
Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem 
Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar 

Courtesy Credit BET.com

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1  WINNER**
Dawn-Lyen Gardner – Queen Sugar 
Octavia Spencer – Truth Be Told 
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer 
Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar 

Social Justice Award

Nikole Hannah-Jones

President’s Award

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Social Media Personality of the Year
@Euniquejg – Eunique Jones GIbson
@KevOnStage – Kevin Fredericks
@Laronhinesofficial – Laron Hines WINNER**
@_Lyneezy – Lanae Vanee
@Terrellgrice – Terrell Grice

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!

Loading the player...
var sc = document.createElement('script'); sc.type = 'text/javascript'; sc.async = true; sc.src = '//mixi.media/data/js/96502.js'; sc.charset = 'utf-8'; var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(sc, s); }());