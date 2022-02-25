NAACP Image Awards 2022: Daniel Kaluuya, Regina Hall win in acting categories

The official televised ceremony, hosted by Anthony Anderson, is set to air this Saturday on BET

On Friday, the NAACP Image Awards dropped their winners from the major acting categories this year. Performances from films like The Harder They Fall and Judas and the Black Messiah, and shows like Genius: Aretha and Nine Perfect Strangers were recognized in the virtual event.

The NAACP Image Awards have spent the week celebrating their nominees and winners this year, theGrio previously reported. Ahead of Saturday’s televised broadcast, there have been virtual events on each day of the week, specifically highlighting categories from literary performances to music. Friday night focused specifically on acting categories, and saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood earning awards from the prestigious award organization.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Daniel Kaluuya earned “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture” this year for his acclaimed performance in Judas and the Black Messiah. This marks one of many awards Kaluuya won for his turn as Fred Hampton, including the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Regina King was also recognized for her role in The Harder They Fall, the western she starred in alongside Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors that took Netflix by storm last year.

The television categories were also filled with major names, including Regina Hall who won “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special” for her role in Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu. Natasha Rothwell also earned an award, “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series” for her final turn as Kelli in Insecure.

Check out the official list of winners below:

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Colin in Black & White

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Kevin Hart – True Story

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Taraji P. Henson – Annie Live!

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Regina Hall – Nine Perfect Strangers

(Credit: Getty Images)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–series)

Miles Brown – black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Deon Cole – black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Natasha Rothwell – Insecure

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Mary J. Blige – Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding Drama Series

Queen Sugar

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Angel Kristi Williams – Colin in Black & White

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Regina King – The Harder They Fall

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

CODA

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Encanto

