LeBron James museum in Akron, Ohio is in the works

The museum honoring the basketball star is part of a development scheduled to open in 2023



LeBron James is getting his own museum in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The museum will be part of James’ House Three Thirty project and will be located in the basement of the complex, USA Today reports. Details at this point are sparse.

According to the outlet, the museum will have a cost for admission, while exhibit details still need to be worked out with the project’s title sponsor, the trading card and collectibles conglomerate Upper Deck Sports.

LeBron James attends the premiere of Warner Bros “Space Jam: A New Legacy” at Regal LA Live on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The museum and House Three Thirty are a part of the LeBron James Family Foundation, which invests in the education of children in Akron. The foundation’s I PROMISE program serves 1,400 students and provides them with the services they need to succeed in school and life, the foundation’s website says.

The foundation purchased an iconic Akron landmark, the Tangier restaurant, in 2020. It announced plans to turn it into a hub for entertainment and community needs.

The space will contain space for dining and retail purposes, along with opportunities for skills building. For example, JPMorgan Chase is on board to provide financial advice to families seeking to strengthen their financial health, according to the foundation website.

The foundation plans to convert the top level of the venue’s parking garage into a sports complex for I PROMISE families and the community.

Old El Paso, a division of General Mills, will build a fast-casual, full-service dining space that will also provide job training.

And J.M. Smucker, with headquarters just south of Akron, will create a dining space for large gatherings.

“Our main goal in everything we do is to support and prepare our families for a better future. And this concept, House Three Thirty, is the next step of that journey,” James said in a news release announcing his purchase of Tangier. “I’m excited to open a space that puts everything we want to offer them under one roof.”

House Three Thirty, which pays homage to Akron’s area code, is scheduled to open sometime in 2023.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts, Dear Culture or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!