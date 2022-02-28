Man shown punching woman, calling her the N-word in viral video

Andrew Walls has been charged with assault and using weapons while intoxicated

An Akron, Ohio man has been charged with assault after being captured on video calling a Black woman the N-word before punching her in the face outside a bar Saturday night.

As reported by WKYC, a warrant was issued for the arrest of the man identified by police as 26-year-old Andrew Walls. His racially motivated attack on 23-year-old Cameron Morgan was caught on camera and video of the violence has since gone viral.

Who is this man? Says he is a cop. Him and his friends were punching girls and using racial slurs pic.twitter.com/606a2ZLnfw — alisha (@alishahoward_) February 27, 2022

According to Morgan, she was out with friends on Saturday night in Highland Square when they encountered Walls calling people the N-word. When she urged him to stop the foul language, he sucker-punched her. Several other white males are seen coming to her defense.

“We were like, what is going on?” the victim later told her father, the Akron Beacon Journal reports. “They’re all screaming. He’s screaming ‘n***** this, n***** that’. I’m the only Black person around. I don’t know who he was talking to, but he was calling white people n*****. We walked by, and me and (my friend) are just like … ‘who talks like that?’ You can’t say that. Like, that’s not OK. You’re in the most LGBTQ-friendly liberal neighborhood in Akron. And you’re screaming all these racial slurs.”

Walls can be heard in the video saying, “What’s up? N***** b***h, shut your mouth,” before punching Morgan in the face. Morgan claims Walls dragged her by her hair into the street afterward. He then fled the scene before police arrived.

Morgan reportedly suffered a busted lip and a concussion, and was treated at the local hospital. According to the Cleveland Scene, it was only after video of the assault went viral that Morgan told her father what happened and he insisted she file a police report.

Walls was arrested on Sunday and was charged with assault and using weapons while intoxicated.

Andrew Walls (Credit: Twitter screenshot)

“Just after midnight on Feb. 27, Akron Police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of W. Market St. for a fight with injuries,” Captain David Laughlin with the Akron Police Department shared with 3News said on Sunday.

“Officers arrived on scene shortly after receiving the call and they could not locate an active fight at that time. They spoke with several people who were outside, and two males reported they were jumped by a bunch of people. They said the individuals who assaulted them fled the area right after the incident. They refused medical attention and did not want to file a report.

“This afternoon, a 23-year-old female called Akron Police and informed the responding officer that she was assaulted by a male in the 800 block of W. Market St. during the previously reported fight. She showed officers a video that revealed evidence of the assault.”

According to the report, police are still investigating if Walls should also be charged with racial intimidation.

It’s worth noting that Walls’ mom was the victim’s 10th-grade math teacher, but Walls and Morgan were not acquainted with each other before the attack.

According to multiple reports, Walls has self-identified as the vice president of the Akron Proud Boys chapter.

