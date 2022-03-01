D-Nice to host Club Quarantine Live in Las Vegas

“I’m excited to be able to continue the momentum from the sold-out Club Quarantine Live shows last year," D-Nice said in a statement provided to theGrio.

D-Nice is bringing Club Quarantine Live to Sin City. The DJ/producer will be hosting his popular online dance party in Las Vegas this September, armed with a line-up of A-list guest performers, such as Keyshia Cole and El Debarge.

Club Quarantine Live in Vegas Weekend will take place from Sept. 2 through Sept. 4, according to a press release. D-Nice personally curated a dynamic and eclectic array of guests to appear at the party. Joining Cole and Debarge are Fabolous, Tank, Mya, Fred Hammond, Jagged Edge, Amerie, and more.

D-Nice. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Audible)

The weekend will be filled with both day and nighttime events, including the Nine Zero welcome party, Girls Dem Sugar Pool Party, and Praise and Worship Brunch. Club Quarantine Live will be the headlining event and there will also be an Originals Closing Party as well as an After Dark late-night bash.

Others slated to appear throughout the weekend are a host of DJs, including Rich Medina, Stretch Armstrong, Natasha Diggs, and DJ Millie.

Along with the music, dancing, and live performances, D-Nice will also be hosting a series of panel discussions throughout the weekend called The Meet Up. The panels will focus on health and wellness, and financial literacy.

Tickets for the event go on presale on Friday at 10 p.m. EST, and will later go on general sale on March 7. Club Quarantine Live in Vegas Weekend is being presented by Brand Nice and Live Nation.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue to help D-Nice grow the Club Quarantine brand,” Malcolm J. Gray, marketing and partnerships director of Live Nation Urban, said in a statement. “Taking Club Quarantine Live to Vegas is a momentous step as D continues to nurture and grow his community while using music to bring people together. This is really going to be something special.”

The announcement of Las Vegas weekend comes just one day after D-Nice hosted Club Quarantine Live on Instagram from The White House. In 2021, D-Nice brought Club Quarantine to stops in New York, Atlanta, and the Hollywood Bowl, and was accompanied by numerous music stars, like The Isley Brothers, Common, Trey Songz, Deborah Cox, Sheila E, and Mary Mary.

