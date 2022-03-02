Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards: Quinta Brunson, Aunjanue Ellis among honorees￼

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Loading the player...

The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards are back, and this year, the company is honoring some of the biggest names in the business, including Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson and Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis.

For 15 years now, The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards have recognized some of the biggest and most inspiring Black women in Hollywood, who are “helping diverse Black stories to be told,” according to a press release.

The official ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, March 24, in Beverly Hills, and will focus on “The Black Cinematic Universe.” The exciting night will be hosted by Damson Idris from Snowfall, with additional talent set to be announced for the event soon.

Quinta Brunson attends the 2019 Pre-Emmy Party hosted by Entertainment Weekly and L’Oreal Paris at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Friday, September 20, 2019. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

The official list of nominees include Brunson, who has had quite the year already with her hit series, Abbott Elementary. As theGrio previously reported, the freshman sitcom has been a smash for ABC, quadrupling its ratings in mere weeks.

Ellis, who has received rave reviews for her performance as Oracene Price in King Richard, is also an honoree this year. Ellis has been sweeping up nominations this year, including a Best Supporting Actress nod for the Oscars.

Actress Chanté Adams, who stars opposite Michael B. Jordan in A Journal for Jordan, and Nia Long, who is known for her roles in Love Jones, The Best Man, and more, are the other two honorees.

Actress Aunjanue Ellis attends the premiere Of DreamWorks Pictures’ ‘The Help’ held at The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Samuel Goldwyn Theater on August 9, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Caroline Wanga, Essence CEO, shared in a statement regarding the ceremony, “For 15 years, our ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards has heralded the strengths and accomplishments of Black women who are making an impact in Hollywood. This year—as we highlight the Black Cinematic Universe—our four honorees each exemplify the power, life and joy that is a direct reflection of our community.”

Wanga added, “We are also thankful for our partners for supporting our vision as we continue to shine a light on the beauty and resilience of Black women everywhere.”

Essence Deputy Editor Cori Murray also shared in a statement, explaining, “This year—our 15th anniversary—we proudly continue celebrating actresses championing for authentic portrayals and diverse storytelling across film, television and streaming. Much like our theme, the Black Cinematic Universe, the power in our presence is infinite.”

In addition to the ceremony, the honorees will also be featured in a special digital split-cover issue of Essence Magazine. You can watch ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood on Monday, March 28, from 7 to 10 p.m. EST on Essence.com

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!