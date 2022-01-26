‘Abbott Elementary’ becomes first ABC comedy to quadruple ratings since premiere

The series has also become a hit online, consistently trending high on Twitter week after week.

Abbott Elementary is taking the world by storm. According to a recent ratings report, the freshman series has become the first ABC comedy to quadruple its ratings since its premiere.

From the mind of Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary is one of ABC’s newest shows that has found almost immediate success on the network. The mockumentary-style show follows the teachers at Abbott Elementary, an elementary school in West Philadelphia, as they deal with the common occurrences and mishaps that come with teaching and dedicating their lives to educating youth.

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY – “Gifted Program” – Janine convinces Ava to start a gifted program at Abbott led by Jacob. However, when some students begin to feel left out, Gregory and Janine put their heads together and come up with a solution. (ABC/Liliane Lathan)

The series was apparently worth the greenlight from ABC, as the first rating reports reveal it to be a smash hit.

Per Deadline, the show has quadrupled its ratings since its premiere and is the first comedy series to ever do so on the network. The outlet reports that “after 35 days of viewing across ABC’s linear and digital platforms, the series premiere shot up 300% in the demo for a 2.4 rating and 7.1 million total viewers.”

Celebrities and fans alike took to social media on Tuesday to celebrate the new show’s success. Gabrielle Union wrote on Twitter that she expects a season 2 announcement for the show soon, sharing, “QUADRUPLE!!!!!! @quintabrunson let’s goooooooooo!!!!! Need that season 2 pickup announcement ASAP.”

QUADRUPLE!!!!!! @quintabrunson let's goooooooooo!!!!! Need that season 2 pickup announcement ASAP https://t.co/pBfOW5QdRS — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 26, 2022

Kalen Allen also took to social media to share some love for the series, writing, “I really love all the support everyone gives #AbbottElementary! It’s also nice to have a comedy where the black people aren’t the side kicks.”

I really love all the support everyone gives #AbbottElementary! It’s also nice to have a comedy where the black people aren’t the side kicks. — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) January 26, 2022

As theGrio previously reported, the show is inspired by Brunson’s mother’s career as an elementary school teacher. “To me it just seemed like a rich world to make a workplace comedy with,” she shared in a recent interview.

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY – “New Tech” – When a new computer program is introduced at Abbott, Janine is excited to finally help Barbara out with something. (ABC/Gilles Mingasson)



Burnson stars as Janine Teagues alongside Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Lisa Ann Walter. Abbott Elementary airs Tuesdays at 9:00/8:00c on ABC, with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu.

