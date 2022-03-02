Family of missing 32-year-old Illinois woman asks for help finding her

Authorities in Belleville, Illinois, told theGrio on Tuesday they're struggling to gather new leads on Beverly Logan, whose parents haven't heard from her since Jan. 25.

Loading the player...

Authorities in Belleville, Illinois, are asking the general public for new information on the location of Beverly Logan, the 32-year-old local resident who has been missing for more than a month.

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office officials in Belleville told theGrio on Tuesday that they haven’t received any new leads on Beverly, whose mother, Trina Logan, and father, Willie Logan, haven’t heard from her since Jan. 25.

Beverly Logan, 32, was reported missing in Belleville, Illinois, on Feb. 13. Authorities told theGrio Tuesday that they haven’t received any new leads on her location. (Credit: Facebook)

“We’ve not received any other information as to her whereabouts and she’s yet to make contact with her family,” St. Clair County Sheriff Capt. Bruce Fleshren told theGrio on Tuesday.

Beverly’s parents filed a missing persons report with the local sheriff’s office on Feb. 13, according to the department. Sometime prior to the report being filed, the sheriff’s office said Beverly was at a residence on Ross Lane outside Belleville.

Officials later discovered that she also was previously in Warrenton, Missouri, with a “male friend.”

Beverly’s parents told KSDK-TV last week that their daughter lives with a “male associate” in the 400 block of Ross Lane in the Belleville area. Fleshren confirmed that the unnamed man’s rental car, a blue Nissan Versa, is also missing.

The sheriff’s office said Beverly was last in possession of the rented vehicle, which has an Alabama license plate number CH1006.

“We have not located the car at this time either,” Fleshren said. “We’re continuing to look for both of them, the male she was with over in Missouri as well as the car. We’re hoping that the car will turn up somewhere if nothing else. But so far we’ve not had any information to go on.”

Beverly Logan (above) has not contacted her parents since late January. “It’s really tough right now not knowing where she is,” said her father, Willie Logan. (Credit: Facebook)

Trina Logan told KSDK that the text conversation she had with Beverly on Jan. 26 was the last time she’s heard from her daughter.

“She has never gone two weeks without even contacting us,” Trina Logan said.

“It’s really tough right now not knowing where she is,” added Beverly’s father, Willie Logan.

Investigators haven’t given up hope of finding Beverly alive, according to Fleshren. “We’re still positive, but we don’t have anything right now,” Fleshren said.

Anyone with information can contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-5204.

“TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!”