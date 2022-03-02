Regina Hall genre-defying thriller ‘Master’ drops trailer

The debut film made waves at Sundance and is now set to debut on Prime Video later this month

Loading the player...

Fresh off an acclaimed performance at Sundance this year, Master is officially coming to Prime Video this month. The film, starring Regina Hall, is a debut from writer and director Mariama Diallo that fuses social commentary and horror set on a college campus.

The exciting film stars Hall as Professor Gail Bishop, who recently was promoted as the first Black woman to be “Master” of a residence hall, in this case at the fictional Ancaster College.

Zoe Renee also joins as Jasmine Moore, a Black freshman at the school who finds herself facing some obstacles at the institution, including rumors that her dorm room may be haunted and disagreements with her professor, played by Amber Gray.

Regina Hall appears in Master by Mariama Diallo, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

The official synopsis reads, “As Gail tries to maintain order and fulfill the duties of a Master, the cracks begin to show in Ancaster’s once-immaculate facade. After a career spent fighting to make it into Ancaster’s inner circle, Gail is confronted with the horrifying prospect of what lies beneath, her question ultimately becoming not whether the school is haunted, but by whom.”

Now, Prime Video has dropped an official trailer for the film, which by the looks of it, confirms the genre-bending nature of the highly anticipated project. TheGrio‘s Cortney Wills got a chance to view the film at Sundance this year, calling it, “an insightful and awe-inspiring horror/social commentary hybrid whose fictional Ancaster College feels a little too realistic to shrug off as sheer camp.”

Wills added, “It’s smart, daring and incessantly accurate in its representations of racism and should satisfy an audience primed by some of its more innovative predecessors like Get Out. The exaggerated realities hammer in the points this story is determined to make with sometimes-clunky dialogue that requires viewers to lean in and listen up.”

Master debuts March 18 on Prime Video and in select theaters. Be sure to check back with theGrio in the coming weeks for interviews with Hall and the director of the film.

Check out the official trailer below:

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!