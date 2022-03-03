Tyler the Creator on his creative process, making art: ‘I’m not big on knowing what no means’

The rapper sat down for a lengthy interview in collaboration with Converse

In an exciting collaboration with Converse, Tyler the Creator gave his fans an expansive interview, filled with observations on his creative process, working with the company in general, and where he finds his inspiration.

For over 10 years now, Tyler the Creator has been captivating audiences and fans alike with his music, from projects with Odd Future to his acclaimed albums like IGOR and Call Me If You Get Lost, the first of which won Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards. With such an expansive career and impact, the rapper has also maintained a strong bond with his fans, who eagerly await his announcements, music, and collaborations.

His latest — with Converse for his new sneaker the Converse Golf Wang Chuck 70 Python debuting March 4.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 03: Tyler, the Creator performs onstage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 03, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Speaking to his creative process and how he finds inspiration, the rapper had a very candid, very “Tyler the Creator” response.

He said, in a press release, “I just make s—. I honestly wish I had the deep, like, answer. Bro I’m like ‘Yo I wanna do this’ and like ‘oh let’s do it’ and we figure it out and we try to execute it at the illest level that we can and that’s what it is.” He went on to speak even further about how he creates, and the importance of surrounding himself with collaborators to work with.

“I kind of go in with like, ‘Yo I want to do this and that this and that,’ and it’s moreso just finding the team of people that are as optimistic as you when you’re like ‘Oh let’s figure it out,'” he explained.

“I’m not big on knowing what no means. I’m like, if it’s not a win through the door we’ll go through the roof, we’ll blow up the house, we’ll dig under it, but we’re going to get in there. That’s just always been me, I never was like a super like ‘aw they said no so it’s over’. I’m not with that. Finding the team who is willing to take a risk and say ‘F— it, let’s do that’ just makes the creative process always at a ten.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Tyler the Creator poses in the press room with the award for Best Rap Album for “Igor” during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Tyler also broke down his collaboration with Converse, revealing how his friend Pharrell Williams helped connect the brand with the rapper. “I had this idea to make a shoe,” he explained. “We were going to do it on our own. That s— is really hard. Like really hard to get it right. A friend of mine by the name of Pharrel Williams, was like ‘Yo! Lil bro, how’s the shoe thing going?’ and I’m like, ‘We’re figuring it out, we just got a few samples, they’re horrible. This is going to be a long-winded process.’ He’s like ‘Hold on, I’m going to put you in contact with someone named Paul that works at Converse.'”

Check out the full interview with Tyler the Creator, below:

