The 2020 Grammys went down at the Staples Center on Sunday night and while hearts were heavy from the loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, artists did their best to keep the energy up on music’s biggest night.

Lizzo earned more nominations with eight nods and managed to bring home three trophies after opening the show with a shout out to the beloved athlete. 18-year-old Billie Eilish swept in all four of the annual award show’s biggest categories and Lil Nas X scored won in two of the six categories he was nominated in.

Check out the complete list of winners:

Record of the Year
Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

Album of the Year
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best New Artist
Billie Eilish

Best Rap/Sung Performance
DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, John Legend – “Higher”

Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

Best Rap Album
Tyler, the Creator – IGOR

Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle – Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Best Pop Solo Performance
Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
FINNEAS

Best Pop Vocal Album
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]”

Best Americana Album
Keb’ Mo’ – Oklahoma

Best American Roots Song
I’m With Her – “Call My Name”

Best American Roots Performance
Sara Bareilles – Saint Honesty

Best World Music Album
Angelique Kidjo – Celia

Best R&B Album
Anderson .Paak – Ventura

Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Best R&B Song
PJ Morton – “Say So [ft. JoJo]”

Best Traditional R&B Performance
Lizzo – “Jerome”

Best R&B Performance
Anderson .Paak – “Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]”

Best Alternative Music Album
Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Best Rock Album
Cage the Elephant – Social Cues

Best Rock Song
Gary Clark Jr. – “This Land”

Best Metal Performance
Tool – “7empest”

Best Rock Performance
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Best Musical Theater Album
Hadestown

Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Jennifer Higdon, composer – Higdon: Harp Concerto

Best Classical Compendium
Nadia Shpachenko – The Poetry of Places

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Joyce Didonato – Songplay

Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Nicola Benedetti – Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Attacca Quartet – Shaw: Orange

Best Choral Performance
Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir – Duruflé: Complete Choral Works

Best Opera Recording
Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus – Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox

Best Orchestral Performance
Los Angeles Philharmonic – Norman: Sustain

Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh

Best Engineered Album, Classical
Kronos Quartet – Riley: Sun Rings

Best Rap Song
21 Savage – “A Lot [ft. J. Cole]”

Best Rap Performance
Nipsey Hussle – “Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]”

Best Tropical Latin Album (Tie)
Marc Anthony – Opus Aymée Nuviola – A Journey Through Cuban Music

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Mariachi Los Camperos – De Ayer Para Siempre

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
Rosalía – El Mal Querer

Best Latin Pop Album
Alejandro Sanz – #ELDISCO

Best Roots Gospel Album
Gloria Gaynor – Testimony

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
for KING & COUNTRY – Burn the Ships

Best Gospel Album
Kirk Franklin – Long Live Love

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
for KING & COUNTRY and Dolly Parton – “God Only Knows”

Best Gospel Performance/Song
Kirk Franklin – “Love Theory”

Best Country Album
Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’

Best Country Song
Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

Best Country Solo Performance
Willie Nelson – “Ride Me Back Home”

Best Latin Jazz Album
Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band – Antidote

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Brian Lynch Big Band – The Omni-american Book Club

Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Brad Mehldau – Finding Gabriel

Best Jazz Vocal Album
Esperanza Spalding – 12 Little Spells

Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Randy Brecker – “Sozinho”

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest – “All Night Long”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Jacob Collier – “Moon River”

Best Instrumental Composition
John Williams – “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite”

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Rodrigo y Gabriela – Mettavolution

Best Dance/Electronic Album
The Chemical Brothers – No Geography

Best Dance Recording
The Chemical Brothers – “Got to Keep On”

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Michelle Obama – Becoming

Best Children’s Music Album
Jon Samson – Ageless Songs For the Child Archetype

Best Reggae Album
Koffee – Rapture

Best Regional Roots Music Album
Ranky Tanky – Good Time

Best Folk Album
Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin

Best Contemporary Blues Album
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Best Traditional Blues Album
Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men – Tall, Dark & Handsome

Best Bluegrass Album
Michael Cleveland – Tall Fiddler

Best New Age Album
Peter Kater – Wings

Best Music Film
Beyoncé – Homecoming

Best Music Video
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”

Best Immersive Audio Album
Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor – Lux

Best Remixed Recording
Madonna – “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)”

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best Historical Album
Pete Seeger – Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection

Best Album Notes
Steve Greenberg – Stax ’68: A Memphis Story

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Various Artists – Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary

Best Recording Package
Chris Cornell – Chris Cornell

Best Song Written for Visual Media
Lady Gaga – “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)”

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Chernobyl

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born