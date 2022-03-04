Bozoma Saint John to exit Netflix after nearly two years as chief marketing officer

Netflix’s Bozoma Saint John is exiting the streaming company after serving as chief marketing officer for nearly two years.

Marian Lee, who joined the company last year as VP of marketing for the U.S./Canada region, has been tapped to succeed Saint John, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’ve loved working with Boz and have been inspired by her creativity and energy,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “She has attracted world-class marketers to the company and encouraged them to be innovative leaders. We are grateful for her contributions and we wish her the best.”

Throughout her 20-year career, Saint John sprinkled her ‘Black Girl Magic’ across multiple global brands and industries, including music, fashion and entertainment, sports, automotive and consumer goods, theGrio previously reported. Before joining Netflix in 2020, Saint John held executive positions at Endeavor, Uber and Apple.

“I came to Netflix with a surplus of enthusiasm and creative energy and am immensely proud of the campaigns we inspired that sparked global conversations,” Saint John said. “It’s been a transformative two-year experience for which I will always be grateful.”

During her tenure, Saint John led star-studded campaigns such as the Super Bowl commercial with Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling, Jamie Foxx and Mark Ruffalo, among others. Per the report, she also brought on major hires like Allure editor-in-chief Michelle Lee.

Saint John’s departure from Netflix is said to be mutual and amicable.

Prior to joining Netflix, Lee served as the VP and global head of music at Spotify. According to the report, she previously held positions at J. Crew and Condé Nast.

“Marian is a strategic marketer with deep experience not just in entertainment but also more broadly having worked at fashion and media brands,” Sarandos said. “When she joined Netflix last year, she had an immediate impact on the marketing team and has demonstrated that she’s an exceptional leader, who understands how to drive conversations around brands and popular culture.”

“Netflix is an incredible brand with the best content and creative teams in the world,” Lee said to Variety. “I am confident our most exciting work is ahead of us and I am honored to lead this best-in-class global marketing team into the future, and continue to connect our incredible series and films with audiences around the globe.”

