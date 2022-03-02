MTV Movie & TV Awards to return in June

The network will also bring back the 'MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED,' honoring reality television, for the second year in a row.

Loading the player...

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will return with a two-event format in 2022. The network announced on Wednesday that it will air its annual award show across multiple nights in June.

On June 5, the MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place, and the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, honoring the best of reality shows, will air on June 6. Both events will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The June 5 show will be a star-studded ceremony that honors the biggest and best in movies and television, while the June 6 show will be an “over the top” show that celebrates the year’s best and most outrageous unscripted series, according to a press release. This is the second annual UNSCRIPTED awards for MTV.

This year marks the second straight year of the awards being back in front of a live, in-person audience. This is also the first time the ceremony will be held at the Barker Hangar since 2019. The 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provided by MTV

The hosts, nominees, performers, and presenters will be announced at a later date. Last year’s ceremony was hosted by comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones.

Comedian Nikki Glaser was the host of the first annual Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED ceremony. Both award shows took place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The late Chadwick Boseman was posthumously given the 2021 award for Best Performance (in a movie) for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Meanwhile, British actor Regé-Jean Page took home the 2021 Best Breakthrough Performance trophy for his star-making role in the Netflix series Bridgerton.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED are both executive produced by MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf, and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. The ceremonies will air on MTV internationally in 180 countries.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!