Reality Roundup: ‘Kandi & the Gang’ premieres, ‘RHOA’ rumors

Cynthia Bailey also appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live,' where she shed light on the stratus of her friendship to Kenya Moore

From the premiere of Kandi & the Gang to some major tea from the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Reality Roundup is back with a peach-themed recap of all the happenings the world of reality TV this week.

Kandi & the Gang

Kandi Burruss attends the BMF world premiere screening and concert at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ)

That’s right, the highly anticipated RHOA spin-off is finally here. Kandi & the Gang, which follows Kandi Burruss, her family and the staff of her Old Lady Gang restaurant premieres this Sunday on Bravo. Similar to Vanderpump Rules, Kandi & the Gang will expand the Real Housewives franchise even further, introducing us to brand new reality characters we’re sure to fall in love with.

Per Bravo, “Kandi & the Gang chronicles Kandi, Todd and OLG’s dynamic staff as they face a much-needed change at the restaurant while juggling their career ambitions, larger-than-life personalities and personal lives.”

Check out the trailer below:

Kandi spills on RHOA

In an interview on The Wendy Williams Show promoting Kandi & the Gang, Burruss dished on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta as well.

Burruss teased in the interview, “Season 14 is gonna be lit!” She continued to share that at first she was worried because the show lost Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams, two housewives who were staples on the series, but the return of Sheree Whitfield and promotion of Marlo Hampton worked well for the show.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Real Housewives without some drama, and Burruss teased a major rift between her and Marlo.

She gushed, “Now I’m gonna tell you this, Marlo and I bumped heads really bad…it was one of those that, you know, I didn’t think I was gonna come back from it.” The two were able to move past it, however, “over some chicken wings,” she teased. Check out her interview below:

Cynthia Bailey on Kenya Moore

While they once were close, it seems after The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Atlanta housewives Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore‘s friendship has shifted. Fresh off her run on Celebrity Big Brother, Bailey popped by her old stomping ground at Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen.

While there, she opened up about the status of her relationship with Moore, who she hit a road bump with while vacationing with other housewives on RHUGT.

She explained to Cohen that while she will always have love for Moore, her endeavors and her “incredible and beautiful” daughter Brooklyn, she feels that, “We are not like we were before the girls trip…friendships go up and down and its really tough.”

“I’ve learned to maintain healthy relationships when you work together on a platform like this.” She went on to detail a “very lengthy” conversation she had with Moore after the trip that was “really good,” but that that was their last real communication.

Check out the moment here:

