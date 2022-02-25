Reality Roundup: Netflix drops ‘Young, Famous & African’ trailer, ‘RHOM’ finale

Also, some former members of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' reunited for Da Brat's wedding

From a brand new reality series coming to Netflix, to the finale of The Real Housewives of Miami’s grand return, theGrio is back with your reality roundup of the week.

Young, Famous & African

Your next favorite reality series is coming to Netflix. The new show, Young,Famous & African, enters the lavish world of Johannesburg, with Netflix’s first reality series from Africa. As the trailer teases, the show will follow “African All Stars,” in a season that promises to deliver scandal, fashion and drama.

The official description reads: “This glitzy reality series aka real-life soap opera follows a group of young, affluent, and famous A-list media personalities. Hailing from South Africa, Nigeria, and East Africa, this aspirational who’s who of music, media, fashion and Insta stars comes together in JoBurg. All friends and connected, they are on a quest to find love, rekindle old flames, reboot struggling relationships as they continue to shine bright.”

Check out the trailer below:

RHOM comes to a close

Real Housewives of Miami returned this year after a multi-year hiatus, theGrio previously reported. Streaming on Peacock, the series saw original cast members Larsa Pippen (the ex wife of Scottie Pippen), Alexia Echevarria and Lisa Hochstein mixed with newbies Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira and Dr. Nicole Martin. With fashion, lavish lifestyles and of course, drama, the fourth season of the series was a hit among Bravo fans.

The epic finale that dropped Thursday saw the final showdown between Pippen and Adriana De Moura, who for the past few weeks were feuding with each other. Fans may remember Pippen and her close relationship to the Kardashian family, specifically Kim. While this series catches up with her after her very public falling out with the famous family, De Moura pressed Pippen on this aspect of her life, bringing up Kanye, Kim and more.

Check out a clip from one of their showdowns below:

we love some tea on the Kardashians.👀 do you think Adriana was out of line or was Larsa overreacting?🤔 #RHOM pic.twitter.com/cyovrbsb0z — slice (@slice_tv) February 17, 2022

A Peachy Reunion

While fans are still waiting for the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, some of the biggest faces from the popular series reunited over the weekend, causing fans to freak out on social media. Current housewife Kandi Burruss, and former castmates Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille came together to attend the wedding of Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart.

Burruss took to Instagram with some photos of the celebration, writing to her fans, “Last night was a celebration for the love of our friends @sosobrat & @darealbbjudy! 💍❤️.” Check out the fun pics, including Williams, Marcille, LisaRaye McCoy and more, below.

