Simone Biles gets two dresses for her 2023 wedding to Jonathan Owens

Biles shared an Instagram post in which she's holding a "yes to the dress" sign at Galia Lahav bridal shop in Los Angeles.

Loading the player...

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is getting ready for her 2023 wedding to fiance Jonathan Owens.

Biles shared an Instagram post Sunday in which she posed at Galia Lahav bridal shop in Los Angeles. In the photo, the smiling bride-to-be is holding a sign that reads: “I said yes to the dress at Galia Lahav LA.”

Jonathan Owens (left) and Simone Biles (right) attend a Dec. 2021 game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

She shared two photos. In the first, Biles is smiling in front of a leafy green accent wall that features the name of the shop in an illuminated white neon sign. The second features her standing between neon angel wings with two dresses hanging up behind her.

Per People, the bridal shop’s Instagram also shared two photos of Biles wearing gowns they noted were “not the chosen ones, but a sneak peek of Simone at her fitting.”

In her Instagram Story, Biles also shared several fun facts about her upcoming wedding, including news that the first dress she tried on was one of the gowns chosen. She added, “The second one was about 8 in im guessing.”

Biles also answered a question about where she may go on her honeymoon, noting that she and Owens are “still in the process of solidifying wedding plans/details,” but adding that she’s “always wanted to go to Bora Bora tho.”

The couple each shared a series of photos from when Owens popped the question last month. She posted her pictures on Feb.15, writing, “THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3.”

Owens is a safety for the Houston Texans.

In an Instagram Story post after their engagement, People reported that Biles said she and Owens are planning a wedding and starting the house-building process. She also said, “we have our hands FULL.”

“Plz be patient with us,” she asked of her followers. “We will try to share as much as possible with you guys I love y’all.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!