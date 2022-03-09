Afropunk announces new Miami event for Afro-Latinx, Afro-Caribbean communities

"Planet Afropunk Live: Miami" will take place Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22, featuring singer-rapper Rema.

Afropunk has announced its next multicultural live event. The organization that highlights Black voices through music, art, community and commerce will be launching Planet Afropunk Live: Miami this May, and Nigerian singer-rapper Rema is the first announced artist for its lineup.

Taking place Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22 at The Urban in Miami’s Overtown area, Planet Afropunk Live: Miami will be centered around the neighborhood’s influential Afro-Latinx and Afro-Caribbean communities.

Nigerian singer-rapper Rema is the first announced artist for the featured lineup at “Planet Afropunk Live: Miami,” set for three days in May. (Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)

Over those three days, fans will be able to experience live music from a diverse, dynamic lineup of artists, enjoy thought-provoking panel discussions and peruse some amazing art. Planet Afropunk will provide a community think-tank, a skate park, vendors from Black-owned businesses, and Afropunk Bites and Beats — a lineup of renowned local food from regional chefs and food trucks.

The full Planet Afropunk Live: Miami lineup will be announced at a later date. In between the music performances, attendees will have access to Spinthrift Market, what it’s calling “a shop market full of selectors, makers and curators from across the diaspora.”

Rema, a Nigerian native, gained a worldwide following after an Instagram freestyle of his went viral. Since then, his self-titled debut EP reached No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria. In 2020, he received a BET Awards nomination for Best Viewer’s Choice: International Act.

Planet Afropunk Live: Miami is the first multicultural festival event of the year for Afropunk. Last year’s lone live festival took place in Atlanta, Georgia, in August, where the headliners included Wale, Smino and Rico Nasty.

The Atlanta fest was the first in-person days of performances Afropunk held after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its flagship festival in Brooklyn, New York, to be a virtual concert. The 2020 online Afropunk Fest: Global Stage featured Ari Lennox, Meshell N’Degeocello, Masego and Moses Sumney.

Tickets for Planet Afropunk Live: Miami are available here.

