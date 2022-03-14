Apple TV+ drops Magic Johnson docuseries trailer

'They Call Me Magic' includes appearances from President Barack Obama, Samuel L. Jackson, and more.

After months of anticipation, They Call Me Magic, the Magic Johnson docuseries on Apple TV+, has dropped an official trailer for what is described as a four-part documentary “event.”

As TheGrio previously reported, Apple TV+ announced the upcoming series following the Lakers basketball legend last fall. In the press release at the time, the series was said to, “explore the remarkable accomplishments and global impact of Johnson’s life, both on and off the court.”

If the new trailer is any indication of the show to come, the series will do just that, diving into various aspects of Johnson’s monumental career and life.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson in “They Call Me Magic,” premiering globally April 22 on Apple TV+.

The trailer begins tracking his ascent from college star as one of the greatest NBA players of all time. With appearances from celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson, to fellow players like Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal, the clip breaks down just how influential Johnson was, inspiring an entire generation of ballplayers to come.

In the clip, O’Neal says, “I learned how to smile because of Magic Johnson.”

The series also details Johnson’s HIV+ diagnosis and how he helped to shift the conversation in its early years. President Barack Obama states in the trailer, “Magic becomes a role model for those who are also afflicted with the disease.”

Michael Jordan, who played alongside Johnson on the 1992 Olympic “dream team,” also appears in the series and shares in the trailer that Johnson, “drove me to be a better basketball player.”

The latter half of the trailer then shifts focus to Johnson’s various activist and community efforts. “If you don’t make a difference in the Black community that doesn’t matter that you win championships,” Johnson says.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson attends the “They Call Me Magic” premiere during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at ZACH on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)

The series includes contributions from Magic’s wife, Cookie Johnson, his son, EJ Johnson, Boston Celtics great Larry Bird, LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, Jerry West, sports journalist Michael Wilbon and more. Check out the moving trailer for the series below:

They Call Me Magic drops Friday, April 22, on Apple TV+.

