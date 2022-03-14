Zoë Kravitz receives praise from Lenny Kravitz, Jason Momoa after hosting ‘SNL’

Zoë Kravitz hosted 'Saturday Night Live' for the first time on March 12.

Loading the player...

Zoë Kravitz got plenty of support for hosting NBC’s Saturday Night Live on March 12. Both her father, Lenny Kravitz, and her stepfather, Jason Momoa, showered the actress with praise after her first time hosting the long-running sketch comedy series.

Lenny took to his Instagram page to post photos of him and his 33-year-old daughter backstage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, where SNL goes live. For the 57-year-old four-time Grammy winner, it was a full-circle moment, as his parents have ties to that building as well.

“To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal. You were perfection. I love you endlessly,” Lenny posted. His father, Sy Kravitz, worked at 30 Rockefeller Plaza for NBC when he met Lenny’s mother, actress Roxie Roker, who played Helen Willis on The Jeffersons.

Zoë Kravitz attends “The Batman” special screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Momoa, 42, posted a congratulatory Instagram shoutout as well. The Aquaman star re-posted an SNL promo photo of Zoë wearing wings while playing the lute. “I am so proud of you! You killed it! Aloha p bear,” Momoa wrote in the caption. He also commented on Lenny’s post, writing, “So stoked for you. what an amazing moment. love u both.”

Zoë’s mother, actress Lisa Bonet, married Lenny in 1987. The couple divorced in 1993. Bonet and Momoa began their relationship in 2005 when Zoë was 17. They married in 2017 and share two children. The couple announced in January that they were splitting up.

Aside from her SNL hosting gig, Zoë is enjoying the success of her latest film, The Batman. She stars as the iconic Catwoman/Selina Kyle, alongside Robert Pattinson who plays Batman/Bruce Wayne. The film grossed $128 million during its opening weekend, according to Variety. It’s the second-largest grossing opening weekend for a film since the COVID-19 pandemic started, behind Marvel’s Spiderman: No Way Home, which grossed $260 million its first weekend.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!