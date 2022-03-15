Will Smith, Ariana DeBose win big at Critics Choice Awards 2022

Smith dedicated his speech to Venus and Serena Williams, as well as Aunjanue Ellis, his costar in "King Richard"

Loading the player...

With just weeks away from the Oscars, Hollywood is deep into awards season—one of its busiest times of the year. Sunday night’s Critics Choice Awards celebrated the best in television and film from the past year.

Oscar nominees Will Smith and Ariana DeBose, current frontrunners in their respective categories, won big during the ceremony.

King Richard is one of the most talked-about films of the year. Smith’s performance earned him various nominations and awards, and on Sunday night, he added a Critics Choice award to the list. In his speech, Smith acknowledged Venus and Serena Williams, who were there to support the film based on their father and the early days of their careers.

“I really just want to say to all of you, thank you for entrusting me with your story,” he said. “What you were able to do and what your family was able to do, inspired everyone in this room, everyone in this country and everyone around the world.”

Will Smith at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

He added that Venus and Serena “define the American dream” before dedicating a section of his speech to their mother, Oracene Price (played by Aunjanue Ellis in the film.

“I love that we were able to show what your mother did to help create and mold and shape your family,” he added.

Ariana DeBose, who has been praised for her turn as Anita in West Side Story, took home Best Supporting Actress on Sunday evening.

She dedicated much of her speech to Rita Moreno, who originated the role of Anita in the first West Side Story and has a role in the contemporary version.

DeBose explained, “You made space for me to thrive beside you. I am not in front of you, I am not behind you, I am beside you and that is the greatest gift that you could have ever given me.”

Check out the entire winner’s list, including categories for film and television, below:

FILM

BEST PICTURE

The Power of the Dog

BEST ACTOR

Will Smith – King Richard

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Troy Kotsur – CODA

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Jude Hill – Belfast

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Belfast

BEST DIRECTOR

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune

BEST EDITING

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jenny Beavan – Cruella

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet at the “Dune” photocall At Le Grand Rex on Sept. 6, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

BEST COMEDY

Licorice Pizza

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Drive My Car

BEST SONG

“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die

BEST SCORE

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Ariana DeBose at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at The Savoy on March 13, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Succession (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Oslo (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Squid Game (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

What If…? (Disney+)

BEST TALK SHOW

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)



TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!”