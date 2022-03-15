Will Smith, Ariana DeBose win big at Critics Choice Awards 2022
Smith dedicated his speech to Venus and Serena Williams, as well as Aunjanue Ellis, his costar in "King Richard"
With just weeks away from the Oscars, Hollywood is deep into awards season—one of its busiest times of the year. Sunday night’s Critics Choice Awards celebrated the best in television and film from the past year.
Oscar nominees Will Smith and Ariana DeBose, current frontrunners in their respective categories, won big during the ceremony.
King Richard is one of the most talked-about films of the year. Smith’s performance earned him various nominations and awards, and on Sunday night, he added a Critics Choice award to the list. In his speech, Smith acknowledged Venus and Serena Williams, who were there to support the film based on their father and the early days of their careers.
“I really just want to say to all of you, thank you for entrusting me with your story,” he said. “What you were able to do and what your family was able to do, inspired everyone in this room, everyone in this country and everyone around the world.”
He added that Venus and Serena “define the American dream” before dedicating a section of his speech to their mother, Oracene Price (played by Aunjanue Ellis in the film.
“I love that we were able to show what your mother did to help create and mold and shape your family,” he added.
Ariana DeBose, who has been praised for her turn as Anita in West Side Story, took home Best Supporting Actress on Sunday evening.
She dedicated much of her speech to Rita Moreno, who originated the role of Anita in the first West Side Story and has a role in the contemporary version.
DeBose explained, “You made space for me to thrive beside you. I am not in front of you, I am not behind you, I am beside you and that is the greatest gift that you could have ever given me.”
Check out the entire winner’s list, including categories for film and television, below:
FILM
BEST PICTURE
The Power of the Dog
BEST ACTOR
Will Smith – King Richard
BEST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Troy Kotsur – CODA
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Jude Hill – Belfast
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Belfast
BEST DIRECTOR
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune
BEST EDITING
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Jenny Beavan – Cruella
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Dune
BEST COMEDY
Licorice Pizza
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Drive My Car
BEST SONG
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die
BEST SCORE
Hans Zimmer – Dune
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Succession (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Oslo (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Squid Game (Netflix)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
What If…? (Disney+)
BEST TALK SHOW
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
